Postpartum wellness: 5 health conditions mothers experience after giving birth

Postpartum period may seem joyful but many mothers face hidden physical and emotional challenges. Expert emphasis on making timely care, awareness and monitoring essential for recovery and wellbeing.

The postpartum period is usually portrayed as a joyous bonding time but for some women, it can also be a time of major physical and emotional transition. Although focus is usually on the baby experts say it's important to also keep an eye on the mother's health as she may have a number of conditions that can go unrecognised if not treated promptly. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) postpartum health issues are not uncommon which may occur weeks or months after childbirth.

Five health conditions mothers experience after giving birth

Here are five conditions women can experience after childbirth including hormonal changes to recovery:

Postpartum depression (PPD): Perhaps the most well-known this condition is more than the "baby blues". It includes ongoing sadness, anxiety, mood swings and an inability to bond with the newborn. According to the Mayo Clinic Individual suffering from PPD can experience the symptoms for more than two weeks and may need therapy, medication or support.

Postpartum haemorrhage: Postpartum haemorrhage is a condition where a mother may have heavy bleeding after birth. This typically occurs in the first 24 hours but may occur later. It's one of the major causes of maternal death according to the World Health Organization (WHO) so it's important to seek medical help early.

Infections: Women are susceptible to infections especially of the C-section incision site or vaginal tears. These often have been used to be accompanied by fever, pain, redness or a bad smelling discharge. Expert notes that most infections during pregnancy can be treated with a diagnosis and antibiotics.

Thyroid disorders: Pregnancy hormones can cause thyroid problems like postpartum thyroiditis. Women may at first feel hyperthyroidism symptoms like anxiety or fast heartbeat which then switch to hypothyroidism symptoms such as fatigue or weight gain. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) those with symptoms should monitor their thyroid.

Pelvic floor disorders: Pregnancy and childbirth can weaken pelvic floor muscles causing urinary incontinence or prolapse of pelvic organs. The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) emphasise to practice pelvic floor exercises and physical therapy to prevent the disorder.

Importance of postpartum care of the mother

Dr. vaishali Sharma, MD (AIIMS) Gynecologist and infertility specialist says that early detection is key to recovery. Postnatal check-ups, communication with health care professionals and a support network are crucial for new mothers during this period. Though motherhood is an exciting time it's important not to neglect the mother's health. Prioritising physical and mental health can also support a quicker recovery and promote overall wellbeing.

She concludes, "Postpartum period is extremely important when it comes to recovery and healing because a mother's body goes through major hormonal, physical and emotional changes. Remember that postpartum care is not just about the baby it is equally about the mother's health and wellbeing."

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