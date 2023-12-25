Positive Affirmations To Teach Your Child When They Are Struggling In Life

If your child is not able to perform a task, boost their morale by choosing an appropriate vocabulary.

Throughout their life, children will look to their parents for guidance and encouragement. It is important for parents to therefore send certain positive affirmations their way, especially if they are struggling with a task that may seem herculean to them, even if it is inconsequential for an adult.

Swati Gupta, a parenting coach, talked about an important topic in one of her recent Instagram posts -- that of raising confident children. If your child is not able to perform a task, boost their morale by choosing an appropriate vocabulary. For instance, if the child says they cannot do it, the ideal way to deal with it would be for parents to teach them to "bounce back in life, and not to curse failures".

"When your child says, 'I can't do it', there are two ways to address it," the expert said, adding that parents must teach them to say, "I can't do it yet", or tell them, "I understand you can't do it, but let us try again".

Gupta further said that when the child finds something "very difficult", parents can tell them, "It is difficult till it gets easy", or "Let's try it together". This way, their confidence and interest in the task will get boosted.

"When your child says, 'I can't get it right', you say, 'You are still learning.' Or, 'Do you want to take a pause and try again later?'" she advised parents. If the kid says they "keep making mistakes", they can be gently told, "Mistakes help your brain grow", or "I am glad you are trying...not bad!"

According to the expert, the words used by parents become the child's inner voice of encouragement. "It teaches them to tolerate failure and bounce back from adversity," she concluded.

