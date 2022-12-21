Planning Home Care Arrangements For Your Parents? Here Are 3 Handy Tips

How To Plan Home Care Arrangements For Your Parents During The Holiday Season?

'Strategy over spontaneity' is the key to your vacation, even if you are looking after your parents. With careful planning, you can quickly get away for a holiday, for a short period like a weekend or maybe even longer. To create a planning process manageably, Dr Prateek Bhardwaj, COO of Vesta Elder Care, organizes it into three major categories: coverage, communication and conscience. First, determine who will fill in for you- the coverage: communication - work out a communication plan while you're away: and finally, the conscience- a strategy to deal with the all-too-common guilt that comes with looking after oneself while looking after someone else.

Coverage: Who Will Substitute You?

The initial step in planning your getaway is choosing a substitute for you. For example, you can employ a temporary home care helper or check into a short-term caregiver stay for your parent if a sibling or friend cannot assist. In addition, week-long stays are available at many skilled nursing homes, assisted living institutions, and rehab centres. Consider letting your parent help you pick the caregiver if you're seeking temporary assistance. Introduce the temporary caretaker to your parent beforehand, at the very least, so they get to know one another well.

The coverage planning could be divided into four steps:

First, find a trustworthy substitute caregiver. Explain to them how to offer care, including handling food preparation, transportation arrangements, medicine administration, and assistance with daily tasks. Allow the handover of responsibilities while you are attending. Lastly, have the stand-in fill-in when you are nearby but not there.

Communication: Staying In Touch While You're Away

Once you have found a substitute, consider how you plan to communicate while travelling. For example, are you available to answer all questions, want daily updates, or would like to be contacted in time of emergency only? If so, then determine what constitutes an emergency for you.

Chalk out a plan for how the temporary caregiver communicates with any medical personnel if needed. They must be on record to take the loved one to the doctor, hospital or other medical facility and even receive health information in your absence. Do share the insurance information, the list of medications and ailments, the contact information of all medical physicians and facilities you use, and the location and directions.

Conscience: Dealing With Caregiver Guilt

The most challenging part of a vacation as a caregiver is permitting yourself to get away. "Irrational guilt" or "unproductive worries" is the guilt of your conscience that prohibits you from taking a break with the thought that your elders may not like the concept of you moving out for some time or things may escalate in your absence. Experts suggest the best way overcome it is to accept your limitations. You do not influence everything in your parent's lives, and any crisis that might happen while you are away could just as quickly transpire while you are home.

And once you have planned for coverage, communication and your conscience, the next step is to prepare your itinerary and set your body and mind free and rejuvenate for some time.

