Physical And Emotional Issues In Parents: How To Help Them Feel Better?

Here's how to offer the best helping hand to your ageing parents.

Ageing is one of the harsh realities of our lives. However, seeing yourself may not be as difficult as seeing your parents grow older. That is why it is essential to take utmost care of them. So, Dr Prateek Bhardwaj, COO, Vesta Elder Care, makes us understand how to offer the best helping hand to your ageing parents.

Physical Impact

Different factors contribute to ageing in a person. Physically, the body deteriorates; responses slow down, muscles and bones weaken, vision deteriorates, organs lose efficiency, and the body's general strength may decrease. The parent may be making every effort to function, but they need assistance owing to their weakened physical capabilities. If there is a physical or cognitive decline, they may face a loss of independence. It may also include instability in their social life and an inability to manage things independently, making them slightly more dependent on those around them. You are under pressure in this situation to adapt swiftly and promptly. Because of the various advantages that professional caregiving provides, professional elder care services are perfect for overcoming the difficulties of caring for old parents. Seniors receive better healthcare in the convenience of their own homes when they have professional health caregivers. Elders who use home-based caregiving services live safer, more supported lives. Adults struggle to carry out their everyday tasks and don't feel comfortable discussing them with others, but elder care professionals know all the ways to make them comfortable.

Addressing Mental Health Issues

The elderly are particularly prone to mental health problems. They may experience a mental health problem without you or them realising it because of your lack of attention to them. You may perceive that they are ageing slower than they used to, their anxiety over losing the power they formerly had, and the unwanted feeling. The most vulnerable population to depression is the elderly. Anxiety-related disorders are the second most prevalent mental health problem. In addition, neurocognitive illnesses like Alzheimer's disease and Dementia are particularly prevalent in the elderly. The elderly might not even be aware of their mental health problems. Because of this, family members are urged to consult a specialist if they think an elderly loved one may have mental health issues. Encouragement to see a doctor is the following activities while looking after parents with mental illness. The medical professional will make a diagnosis and recommend medicine to treat the disorder's symptoms. Make an appointment with your therapist as well. Your parents' mental health concerns may have underlying causes, which a skilled therapist will assist them in identifying and learning to deal with.

