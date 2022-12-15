Physical Abuse In Child: Repetitive, Inconsistent Explanation And Unwitnessed

The severity of the injuries can range from simple bruising to the fatal head and abdominal trauma

It has been documented over time that physical abuse is repetitive in nature and the intensity might escalate with time

In the words of the WHO, children struggle to report abuse. Child maltreatment is widespread but very often hidden. Surprisingly, children are abused by people who might be very close to them. The nature of the abuse also differs from child to child, it could fall under the realm of both physical and psychological. It is often the stigma or lack of awareness that prevents children from seeking help. Sometimes the parents are the perpetrators or the ones who allow the violence to happen.

Violence against children is proven to lead to severe health issues like the child becoming a perpetrator later in life, mental illness like anxiety and depression, obesity, unintended pregnancies, and substance abuse like overdosing on tobacco, alcohol, and drugs. Among the various kinds of abuse, a child is subjected to, physical abuse counts for 23 percent. It can be defined as a non-accidental injury of the child. However, abuse is not always obvious as it seems but there are certainly some signs that can indicate that something might be going wrong with the child.

It is repetitive

Fractures, burns and complex situations like pediatric falsification syndrome (parent lies about child's sickness) might also be included. Bruises are generally spotted in the areas like the abdomen, cheeks, chest, and genitals and sometimes might have a pattern.

Clinical signs of abuse

Though repetitive, spotting physical abuse is not always easy for a clinician because, in the first place, it is not presented as abuse but more like an accidental injury. It is only when the injury is inconsistent with the description of what caused it, the clinician might feel a sense of alarm. The following are some clinical red flags that suggest physical abuse in a child-

There is lack of history of identified injuries whether acute or older ones The description of what caused the injury is found inconsistent with the nature of the injury The history of the injury might be vague, lacks detail or went unwitnessed The account of injury changes from one specialist to another, the story might be different for the physician and might be something else for the emergency physician There might be a significant window of time between the injury and the time of the presentation

Abuser's profile

Child physical abuse is a complex psychosocial problem. Certain risk factors might make caretakers more prone to engaging in physical violence-

Being abused as a child Domestic violence Economic stress Poor impulse control Single status Substance abuse Mental health disorders.