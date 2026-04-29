Persistent summer cough in kids: Why your child’s April-May cough may not be just a cold

With the increase in temperatures in the months of April and May, most parents find that their children have developed a persistent cough. This can be readily thought to be a seasonal cold brought about by changing weather conditions. Nevertheless, the specialists advise that not all coughs at this age are harmless. In others, it might be an indicator of a comorbidity and ought to be addressed.

Children's respiratory health

According to Dr Arushi Agarwal, Consultant Pediatric Haematologist & Oncologist, Asian Hospital, "In these months, the environmental change is significant in matters related to health in children. Overheating, dust, pollen and air pollution may irritate the respiratory system. This is more dangerous to children particularly those who spend much of their time outdoors; their lungs are still developing. "

Among the most frequent underlying reasons for a lingering cough during summer is allergic rhinitis or seasonal allergies. This is the period when tree and plant pollen are at their highest, and when consumed, may result in irritation of the throat, sneezing, runny nose, and cough. As opposed to a cold, an allergy-related cough is likely to be longer lasting and may intensify during some period or time of the day particularly during the morning or evening.

Cough-variant asthma

Cough-variant asthma is another disorder that parents ought to be aware of. Wheezing is not the primary symptom of this form of asthma but cough. Children can experience a dry, persistent cough, which is aggravated by physical activity, exposure to dust, or at night. This might delay proper treatment and diagnosis.

Another significant factor is air contamination. As the temperature raises, the amount of pollution can go up especially in metropolitan regions. Polluted air can also irritate the airways resulting in persistent cough and difficulty in breathing. Children with sensitive lungs who have already been children are more at risk.

Viral infections in warmer weather

Sometimes, even a seasonal cough can be associated with viral infections which act in different ways during the warmer seasons. These infections are harder to detect because the normal colds that people experience throughout winter may not necessarily result in fever and other clear symptoms.

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But how are parents supposed to know when it is merely a cold and when it is something more than a cold? Key indicators include duration and pattern. A cold typically takes a week to heal but an allergy-induced cough or one caused by asthma can last weeks. When the cough is persistent, dry or becomes more frequent due to certain circumstances such as dust or exercise, checks are worthwhile.

Simple prevention tips to protect your child

Prevention can be a long way to securing your child. Get children to drink a lot of water, not to play outside in hot and polluted time, and ensure good indoor air quality. It can also be helped by cleaning up on a regular basis to cut down on dust and other allergens. In case your child has a history of allergy, scheduled a doctor concerning preventive actions.

The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.