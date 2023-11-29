Parents, This Is How You Should Talk About Your Child In Public

Are you unintentionally doing something to harm your child's self-esteem? (Photo: Freepik)

Instead of calling your child 'stubborn' and 'bossy', call them 'assertive' and a 'leader', said a parenting coach.

In their growing years, children often look up to their parents and derive their strength and confidence from them. This is why it is important to nurture them and inculcate good habits. Parents need to know that children often mirror their habits, including the way they talk.

So, if you are soft-spoken and respectful, your child will grow up to be like you. It is also important to be mindful of other things, such as how you talk about your child to others. When you are in public, the words and phrases that you use to describe your own son or daughter can greatly impact their confidence and boost their self-esteem. Or, it can harm them and they can grow up to be under-confident and troubled individuals.

Throwing more light on this, Swati Gupta, a parenting coach, shared a video on Instagram for parents to urgently change their vocabulary when describing their kids. According to her, there are two ways of interpreting a conversation: positive and negative. For instance, instead of saying things like, 'My child is shy', or 'My child is hyper', say, 'My child is an observer' and 'My child is full of energy', respectively.

Citing another example, the coach said that instead of calling your child 'stubborn' and 'bossy', call them 'assertive' and a 'leader'. This shifts the perspective and gives a big boost to their morale.

"What we talk about our kids makes an impact on [their] minds. If we accept words spoken to us have the capacity to affect the way we feel about ourselves, others and the world, then we must accept our words have the same potential impact on those around us. We can hurt or we can heal," the expert wrote, adding that parents must first learn to respect, and then expect to be respected in return.

Do you agree?

