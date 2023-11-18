Parents, Stop Feeding Your Kids These Five Food Items

Instant noodles and pasta may harm kids' growth. (Photo: Freepik)

Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal highlighted five dietary errors that parents are guilty of making. They often feed their children certain foods that may be partially omitted, if not completely.

Parents always want the best for their children, especially during their formative years when growth and nourishment are the priority. From inculcating healthy habits like sleeping early, brushing before bed and waking up early, to exercising every day and putting fruits and veggies on their plates, parents are willing to go the extra mile. But, in their quest to give their kids a healthy life, parents often make certain dietary mistakes that may not entirely boost their immunity, but instead actually be detrimental to their health.

Recently, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal highlighted five such dietary errors that parents are guilty of making. They often feed their children certain foods that may be partially omitted, if not completely.

The first one, Agarwal said, is the milk and biscuit combination. She warned that milk is adulterated, so it should not be given to kids, and biscuits just have maida, sugar and palm oil, each of which can harm their health.

The second one, she said, are ready-to-eat breakfast cereals, pancake mixes and porridges. "Anything that is processed should be avoided. Instead, make fresh batters and mixes at home," the nutritionist said.

She said that parents must also avoid certain nutrition brands that claim to sell protein in powder form to enhance the growth of kids. "You want to increase the protein intake, add natural sources. You want to increase iron and calcium, add natural sources instead."

The fourth thing would be ketchup. According to the expert, it barely has 20 per cent tomatoes. Rest of it is made up of sugar and fillers.

Instant noodles and pasta are the final food items on Agarwal's list. "They all harm kids' growth. Feed them fresh food instead. Feed them homemade snacks. Feed them everything sweet and savoury, but homemade," she concluded.

Before you make the aforementioned dietary changes, do check with your child's paediatrician, since every child's growth is different and their diet may vary. Also, if you are making swaps, do check with an expert on what can be an alternative source.

Happy and healthy eating!