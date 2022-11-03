Parents! Avoid Saying These 3 Toxic Phrases To Your Children

Should parents use toxic phrases as they raise their kids? Find out what Dr Chandni Tugnait says!

When it comes to talking to our children, all of us want what's best for them. However, sometimes the things we say out of love or concern can have negative consequences and even harm our children's mental health. In fact, there are many toxic things that parents say to their children on a regular basis, even though they don't realize it.

Toxic Phrases That Might Prove Detrimental To Relationships

Dr Chandni Tugnait , M.D. (Alternative Medicines), Psychotherapist, Life Coach, Business Coach, NLP Expert and healer has mentioned three toxic phrases parents tend to use while rising their children and she says that this should stop.

"Calm down." Parents sometimes use this phrase for their children. They are probably trying to reassure them and help them control their emotions, however, this phrase can actually make kids feel embarrassed or ashamed about how they're feeling, which can cause additional stress and anxiety. Instead of telling kids to calm down when they are upset or angry, try offering concrete strategies for coping with these emotions in healthy ways.

Parents often say "This is best for you, I know." It is impossible and unnatural of them to think that they are always right. If a parent is sending such a message to their children, it is toxic indeed and can negatively impact a relationship. Parents who make this claim often do so in an effort to advocate for their children and make sure they are provided with safe and healthy environments. However, this message can lead children to feel like they have no control over their own lives and are forced to blindly follow the so-called "wisdom" of their parents without questioning or thinking critically about what is being said. Furthermore, wielding authority in this way is often counterproductive, as it can make children feel resentment towards their parents rather than respect.

"You should try harder." Being told that we're not trying hard enough is incredibly demotivating - especially since most kids already struggle with low self-confidence and feelings of inadequacy about their achievements at school or in extracurricular activities. Telling your child that he or she needs to work harder often just causes stress, pressure and anxiety without actually increasing productivity or motivation. Better parenting practices involve engaging with your child respectfully and helping them explore the world outside the family bubble on their own terms. After all, true wisdom comes from experience not just following someone commands. Support and advice your children but don't try to control them to the point of damaging their mental, emotional and social well-being.

