Parenting Tips: 6 Ways To Tackle Aggressive Behaviour In Children

Empowering our children starts with how we respond to their behaviours.

Children may become aggressive for a variety of reasons. Here are some expert tips to respond to children's aggressive behaviour.

Throwing tantrums, hitting, kicking, biting, hot-headed outbursts: Children exhibit aggression in many forms. While violent behaviour is a typical aspect of child development, it can also be a sign of a larger issue and parents may need to seek expert assistance. Children's aggressive behavior may harm not only themselves, but also their family and society at large.

Dr. Tushar Parikh, Consultant Neonatologist & Paediatrician, Motherhood Hospital, Kharadi, Pune, says "Whether toddlers strike or bite out of anger or for reasons you don't understand, violent behaviour is a typical aspect of child development. Typically, if a kid is consistently punished for aggressiveness and learns new skills to modify their behaviour, hostility begins to decrease throughout the preschool years."

Talking to TheHealthSite.Com, the expert also explains the causes of aggression in children and shares some effective ways to tame them.

TRENDING NOW

What motivates aggressive behaviour in children?

Children might become aggressive for a variety of reasons. To make rapid, appropriate judgements, parents should break down the issue and comprehend what their child is going through inside. Aggression can also occur when a child's ability to tackle a complicated problem is exceeded, causing them to grow irritated and scared. If you are feeling fully overwhelmed and unable to fathom how to tame your angry youngster, getting to the bottom of the problem is always beneficial. Maybe talk to your partner about how to handle the problem.

Parenting is a significant responsibility, and it is reflected in our children's actions and the emotional capabilities they develop. Empowering our children starts with how we respond to their behaviours.

What to do when my child has anger outbursts?

Here are some effective ways to respond to children's aggressive behaviour, as suggested by Dr. Parikh:

You may like to read

Be consistent in your behaviour

Consistency is recognised by young children. Ignoring their misbehaviour one day and responding the next with shouting and time-outs sends confusing messages. If your child is striking you without justification, look him in the eyes and express your feelings. Make him realize that his behaviour is undesirable, and attempt to get him to explain why. Hitting him back or ignoring him will just encourage him to keep going.

Allow children to calm down

When children get angry, they frequently do not listen to those around them. Instead of slapping them in this case, be calm and let them cool off. This gives parents more control over the situation and allows them to communicate with their children more effectively. Gently communicate with your youngster once he or she has calmed down from a rage tantrum. Inquire as to what was upsetting him/her and why. Children must be taught how to name and control emotions such as rage.

Teach them to use words to express disagreements

Teach your child to say "no" with firmness, to turn his back, or to find concessions rather than battling with his body. You are teaching your child, by example, that words are more effective and civilised than physical violence in resolving disagreements.

Great job! Appreciate your child's good behaviour

Praise your kid for acceptable behaviour and help her understand how "grown-up" she is when she utilises these strategies instead of striking, kicking, or biting. Also, constantly reinforce and appreciate your child's polite and compassionate behaviour.

Establish Clear Boundaries

Few limits must be explicitly established for your youngster. They must realize that in some circumstances, No means No. Even if they are aggressive, they must understand that my parents will not change their minds despite my aggressiveness. Parents must also agree on the need to establish clear limits. Parents must also speak with their family members about the pre-set boundaries so that everyone is on the same page.

Negotiate With Them

It is sometimes important to bargain with your children. When they don't receive what they want, they frequently act out. If you want people to listen to you, you must first understand what is preventing them from doing so. Begin by asking a few simple inquiries, such as "What is bothering you?" "Is there something that matters?" or "Do you want anything?" will persuade them to talk about it. This shows kids that their parents value their desires and are prepared to take them into account. Negotiation does not always imply that you must accept their requests. It all comes down to being considerate and realistic. For example, your child may be unwilling to perform schoolwork for a particular amount of time.

"During the toddler and preschool years, the best method to prevent violent behaviour is to provide your kid with a stable, safe family environment that includes strong, loving discipline and full-time supervision," adds Dr. Parikh.

RECOMMENDED STORIES