15 Insights To Unlock Your Child's Fullest Potential For School And Beyond

A holistic strategy that considers academic, social, emotional, and physical development is required to get your child ready for school in a way that maximises their potential. Dr. Malini Saba, psychologist, single mother, and human rights activist,shares some valuable recommendations to assist you in encouraging your child to achieve success in school and beyond:
Exploration and learning: Promote exploration and curiosity from an early age. Create a stimulating environment with toys, books, and activities suitable for the child's age to promote learning and creativity.
Literacy and Reading: Read to your child daily to instil a love of literature. Pick books that appeal to them and allow them to explore various topics and genres.
Promote critical thinking: Involve your child in discussions that foster problem-solving and critical thinking. Please encourage them to voice their thoughts and opinions by asking open-ended, deductive questions.
Encourage Independence: Teach your child to complete age-appropriate tasks independently, such as getting dressed, putting their things in order, and managing their time. This encourages accountability and boosts self-assurance.
Social and emotional intelligence: Empower your child to learn social skills, including taking turns, sharing, and empathy. Please encourage them to communicate their feelings and teach them effective coping mechanisms.
Establish Routines: Establish daily schedules with times for waking up, eating, playing, learning, and going to bed. Routines that are consistent offer stability and let kids know what to expect.
Healthy lifestyle: Encourage a healthy lifestyle by eating a balanced diet, exercising frequently, and getting enough sleep. The best learning and development outcomes depend on having a healthy body and mind.
Set appropriate screen time limits: Encourage creative, active, and face-to-face activities while setting reasonable screen time limits.
Encourage a growth mentality: Explain the idea of a growth mindset to your child. Intelligence and skills can be improved with work and determination. Please encourage them to take on new tasks and see failure as a chance to grow.
Extracurricular Activities: Get your child involved in various extracurricular activities, such as sports, the arts, music, or dancing. Permit them to discover their passions and learn new abilities.
Positive reinforcement: Honour your child's accomplishments, big or small. Encourage and praise them for their efforts to enhance their motivation and self-esteem.
Open contact: Retain a line of communication with your child that is always open. Show genuine interest in their education and life experiences, pay attention to their worries, and provide advice.
Have high expectations: Set your child challenging but attainable goals. Please support them in their endeavours and encourage them to strive for perfection.
Foster a Love of Learning: Give your child exposure to various events, cultures, and knowledge to foster a love of learning. Visit educational events, attend museums, and participate in thought-provoking conversations.
Be a role model: Show your child the attitudes, principles, and work ethic you want them to have. If you set an excellent example for others, they will probably copy how you approach life and learning.
Remember that each child is unique, so adjust your strategy to fit their personality, interests, and strengths. Be understanding, supportive, and motivating as they pursue their education.