If you are a new father, you must be wondering if there is a certain way that you need to be. Well, you are not alone. Most young dads are confused about their new role. Do they behave like their father or do they need to be different? This is understandable. But the meaning of fatherhood has undergone many changes over the years. But one thing remains the same. You have become a father and you have no idea how to behave with your child. But our parenting tips will help.

Spend time with your child

This will help you bond with your child. Kids grow up in no time. So, make the best use of these initial formative years and establish a loving relationship with them. Play with them, take them to the park or just chill out with them in the house.

Don’t neglect discipline

But do this with love and understanding. Be a guide to your child and be reasonable about certain things. Children are by nature playful. Let them know their limits gently and with love. Teach them the consequences of their actions with positive examples. Reward them for good behavior.

Talk to your child

This is one parenting tip that you need to follow. Have conversations with your child. You must also listen to your kid and answer his or her queries. This will make it easier for you to freely communicate with each other.

Be a role model

Instead of lecturing your child on how to behave, teach by example. Your child looks up to you. So be a role model and guide your child along the right path. Your child can pick up traits like honesty and positivity from you. Set an example on good behavior and you will be amazed at how quickly your child learns by mimicking you.

Have family meals

A family that eats together stays together. It also helps in bonding and brings you closer to other members of your family. This is something that you need to teach your child. So don’t ignore this parenting tip. Eat as a family, together and in a jovial mood.