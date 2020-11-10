Reading is an essential part of our lives and it is even more important for your child’s development. Reading fluency or the ability to read out loud clearly is important to master at an early age. As they get older it will help them in their studies and understand things better. And parents have a huge impact on their children. They can determine how quickly their children learn and adapt to something new. What you will teach them now will help them shape their future. Hence it is important to improve your child’s reading fluency to prevent further complications. Here