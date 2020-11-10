It is important to improve your child’s reading fluency to prepare them for the future. Here are 8 effective ways you can do that.

Reading is an essential part of our lives, and it is even more important for your child's development. Reading fluency or the ability to read out loud clearly is important to master at an early age. As they get older, it will help them in their studies and understand things better. And parents have a huge impact on their children. They can determine how quickly their children learn and adapt to something new. What you will teach them now will help them shape their future. Hence, it is important to improve your child's reading fluency to prevent further complications. Here are 7 effective ways to do that.

Model Fluent Reading

Read aloud to your kid to model the kind of fluency you want your kids to have. When your kids will hear you say the words fluently, they will try to imitate the same and apply the same fluency in their own reading. Moreover, they are fast learners, so it won't take them a lot of time to understand and improve reading fluency.

Encourage Your Child To Read On A Regular Basis

Lure your child into stories by having books in rooms throughout your home. This will encourage your child to read regularly. Another way is by modelling for your children so that they emulate the behaviour and start reading more frequently.

Work On Phonological Awareness Skills

Young kids can have trouble with reading fluency because they are unable to understand the sounds of the language. Phonological awareness will allow your kids to recognize and work with different sounds. It will also help them understand how words are manipulated to form new words or sentences.

Try Buddy Reading

One of the best ways to help you gain fluency is buddy reading. All you need to do is take turns to read a sentence, paragraph, or page. Also known as paired reading, buddy reading provides a multitude of benefits. It will encourage your child to read more and feel good about it as well.

Echo Reading

Echo reading is a great way to help your kid develop expressive, fluent reading. It is a strategy in which a teacher or parent reads a line in a text, and the child repeats it. It is a rereading strategy designed to improve reading fluency in kids.

Use Sight Words

Sight words are a collection of words designed to help you recognize common words at an early age. It is the foundation of any child’s writing and reading skills. Your child is more likely to stumble if she is unable to recognize the words or tries to sound out everything she reads.

Look For Reading Problems

If your child is still unable to read after trying different strategies, then your kid might be suffering from an underlying learning disability. You might want to keep an eye on these problems to avoid complications in the future. In case there is a problem, there is no need to panic. Seek professional help, and your baby’s ability to read might get fixed in no time.