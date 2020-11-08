Social media has become an integral part of our lives. From sharing information to communicating with our loved ones social media has made our lives easier. However just like any other thing it also has a flip side. One that poses danger to our health and has the ability to make us feel vulnerable. It’s no different for kids. Kids these days share a lot of information online without completely understanding its hazardous consequences. Sometimes it can land them into trouble. They can become a victim of cyberbullying and online predators which can have a bad impact on their mental