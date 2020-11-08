Social media has become an integral part of our lives. From sharing information to communicating with our loved ones, social media has made our lives easier. However, just like any other thing, it also has a flip side. One that poses danger to our health and has the ability to make us feel vulnerable. It’s no different for kids. Also Read - Proper sleep makes it easier for teens to deal with social stress; says study

Kids these days share a lot of information online without completely understanding its hazardous consequences. Sometimes, it can land them into trouble. They can become a victim of cyberbullying and online predators, which can have a bad impact on their mental health and wellbeing. You must set some boundaries and make them aware of the bad impact of social media on their health. But for that, you first need to understand how it affects them.

Anxiety

Most teenagers feel the pressure to write the perfect caption, upload the best picture and respond to online messages instantly. Plus, social media is a place where people are allowed to give their honest opinions. However, people use it to put others down, and teenagers often fall prey to social abuse. All of this can lead to anxiety.

Lack of sleep

According to a research published in the Journal of Youth, social media use can affect the sleeping patterns of your teenager. They feel the urge to wake up in the middle of the night to know what their friends are posting. It can lead to sleep deprivation and lack of sleep can cause mood swings. It can also lead to other health problems such as depression, obesity and more.

Cyberbullying

Majority of teens become victims of cyberbullying. It is the act of bullying that takes place on digital devices. A cyberbully uses technology to harass and victimize a person. People who suffer from this kind of abuse are more likely to be depressed, anxious, and have suicidal thoughts.

Envy

Social media is all about showcasing the best side of yourself. So, you will hardly find anyone telling tales of misery. When people present themselves so nicely on the internet, their lives seem more interesting than your own. While this might not affect a grown-up as much, it can wreak havoc on a teenager's mind. It is essential to make your teen understand that they should stop playing the comparison game as it can lead to low self-esteem.

Lack of communication

While social media is a great place to interact with people, it is not the same as talking to someone face-to-face. Teenagers are so busy looking at their phones all the time that they forget that there is a life outside their handset. While they become great at chatting online, they become distant to people in their real life like their family and friends. As a result, their relationships suffer.

What can you do?