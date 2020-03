Regardless of the age, we all need proper nutrition, but this is very crucial for children. What your child eats today can have a huge impact on their health later in life. Your child needs a healthy balanced diet, so that he/she gets all the essential vitamins, minerals and other nutrients needed for healthy growth and development.

A balanced diet not only is essential for their growing bodies, but their developing brains too. The right foods can improve brain function, memory, and concentration. The brain also absorbs nutrients from the foods we eat. Below are 5 superfoods that can help boost your kid’s brainpower.

Salmon

Fatty fish, such as salmon, is rich in omega-3 fatty acids that play integral roles in children’s brain growth and function. Studies also suggest that omega-3 fatty acids help improve focus and concentration in children with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. You can make salmon sandwiches on whole wheat bread for a healthy breakfast.

Eggs

Eggs are an excellent source of iron, protein, fat, Vitamins A, D, E, and B12. The egg yolks contain choline, an important nutrient for memory development. A homemade burrito loaded with veggies could be a quick and healthy breakfast for your kid before school.

Peanut Butter

Peanut butter is packed with vitamin E, an antioxidant that protects nerve membranes. It also contains vitamin B1, or thiamin, which is good for your kid’s brain. Peanut butter will also provide glucose which gives energy. And you don’t have to force your kid to eat this healthy snack, as almost all kids love it. Peanut butter could be served as dipping sauce with fruits such as bananas.

Whole Grains

Whole grains such as breads and cereals provide glucose, the main source of fuel for the brain and the body. Whole grains also contain B vitamins, which play crucial roles in the maintenance of a healthy nervous system. You can include whole grain breads, wraps, and crackers in your kid’s diet.

Berries

Berries are packed with vitamin C and other antioxidants. These bright coloured fruits can help improve your kid’s memory. Seeds from berries also contain omega-3 fats that are essential for brain to function properly. Berries – strawberries, cherries, blueberries, and blackberries – can be added in smoothies or have them as healthy snacks. You can also add some berries to your kids’ yogurt, dips, and hot or cold cereal.