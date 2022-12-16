Parenting Styles: Authoritative Parents Might Form The Middle Ground Among Other Types

While some parents have high demands, others are better listeners

Authoritative parenting if done right can offer a balance between demands and responsiveness

When it comes to parenting, different parents have different ideas about how to rear their children. There are so many ways of being a parent. It is interesting to think that all of us have been raised in different ways. While some parents are high in demand, others are better listeners. While some make us more independent, others help us to the extent of making us incapable of individual decisions. There are pros and cons associated with all kinds of parenting. It will be a good idea to have a look at the three most spoken types.

Among the three most talked about parenting styles are permissive, authoritarian and authoritative. All parenting styles somehow revolve around the concept of discipline and imparting values. Sometimes, the moral scale is handed over to the children to decide and at other times, parents decide it for them.

Permissive parenting can make less self-reliant kids

This might seem like the most child-friendly kind of parenting. A permissive parent has very few rules and expectations from the child. They are low on demand and high on responsiveness. This means that these parents might go to extra lengths to take decisions for their children. This might seem like a good way of helping your parents but in reality, they give fewer opportunities to the children to become self-reliant and take decisions for themselves. This might minimize their capability to deal with difficult life situations. In the complete absence of standards for appropriate behaviour, they might leave their children to behave in any manner they please. Children brought up with this kind of parenting might often fail to control their impulses and might even experience less self-reliance.

Authoritarian versus authoritative parenting

Though the two styles of parenting might sound very similar, there are some differences. Authoritarian parenting is more traditional where certain standard behaviour is expected from the child without much interaction. Such parents want their children to completely surrender their will. These parents demand complete control and obedience from their children. Disciplinary measures are harsh. Authoritative parenting on the other hand is not as extreme as permissive or authoritarian kind. There might be a balance between the demands and responsiveness. Such kind of parenting has seen some positive effects in children and adolescents. The two parenting styles might mimic each other in terms of demand but authoritarian parents might show no responsiveness to the needs of the child-like letting a baby cry thinking that it would stop future crying.