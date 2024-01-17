Parenting Social Media Generation: Tips For Monitoring And Protecting Your Kids

Strategies to best support their children's well-being.

Parenting in this social media generation is not easy but following some tips can change the way you look at it.

Parenting in a generation surrounded by social media delusions is not so easy. Children these days spend most of their time onscreen where most of their time is wasted on trivial activities because of social media influence. Parents are often worried about raising their kids in this social media generation and try to find out ways that may make their work easier. A study in Current Opinion in Psychology provides valuable insights for parents aiming to navigate their adolescents' social media journey, minimizing anxiety, depression, and the impact of cyberbullying. Parents can learn from these valuable tips and implement them in their parenting styles. Remember the key to achieving it is patience and sincerity of attention. You need to find a balance in every parenting style you follow without being too strict or too lenient.

Let's Understand Parenting Styles In Social Media Use

Parents often try to follow these approaches while dealing with their kids, here is the list:

Supportive Of Personal Freedom: Providing developmentally appropriate rationales for rules, and respecting adolescents' perspectives.

Against Child's Freedom: Implementing strict rules without much consideration for adolescents' perspectives.

Being Inconsistent: Randomly varying restrictions, regulations, or discussions about social media.

Permissive: Avoiding guidance, and discussions, or imposing limited restrictions.

Social Media Surveillance: Additionally, parents may adopt 'social media surveillance' tracking adolescents' media use, divided into 'authoritarian surveillance' and 'nonintrusive inspection.' Some engage in 'co-use,' where both parents and children use social media together.

Analyze Your Parenting Style First

Before refining your social media parenting style, reflect on your current stance. Consider whether you are supporting a child's independence or being restrictive, see whether you're consistent or permissive, and also observe if you are engaged in social media surveillance, or practicing co-use. Understanding your approach is crucial for effective adjustments.

Some Recommended Approaches

While there's no one-size-fits-all solution, data suggests that more active parenting approaches yield positive outcomes. Adolescents report less problematic use when parents engage in active monitoring, restrictive mediation, or implement strict internet and smartphone rules. Evidence also supports less social media usage and fewer anxiety symptoms when parents adopt an autonomy-supportive style. However, it's essential to consider individual circumstances. Some studies suggest a more restrictive stance may heighten the risk of social media addiction. Tailor your approach to your child's specific needs.

Stay Informed And Aware In This Evolving Generation

Remaining informed about social media trends is crucial, considering the rapid evolution of digital platforms. Unanswered questions persist, such as how different types of social media (online, smartphone, gaming) impact parenting strategies and how quickly negative effects can be mitigated. As social media continues to evolve, staying informed ensures parents can adapt their strategies to best support their children's well-being.