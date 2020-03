Parents have a tough time going back to being parents. They often fall back on their past behavior and forget that their children are now adults. @Shutterstock

We are in the midst of a coronavirus pandemic. Entire countries and regions under complete lockdown. The economy of the entire world is in tatters. Even before this crisis started, we were on the brink of a global recession. The current pandemic has only made matters worse. Many people were being laid off and companies were already busy cutting costs. Most young adults have no option but to go back to their parental homes. They were in no position to fend for themselves after losing their jobs. But now, with an uncertain future staring us in the face, we have to be prepared for many more boomerang children. This is a term used for kids who go back to staying with their parents. Depression and anxiety may be common in such kids and parents need to look out for them.

Most parents are not prepared for boomerang children

Parents put in their whole efforts into raising their kids. Their life revolves around them. But there comes a time when these kids grow up and take up jobs in distant places. This is heartbreaking for many parents who now have to deal with an empty house. But they accept the reality and move on. Gradually life goes back to normal and both parents and kids are in their own comfortable places. The trouble starts when the kids decide to return homer for whatever reason. Parents have a tough time going back to being parents. They often fall back on their past behavior and forget that their children are now adults who have lived independently for many years. This can lead to mental trauma for parents and kids.

Tips to overcome this problem

Boomerang children are today putting a whole new spin on parenting. They fail to make it on their own and they return to their parental homes. On top of that they may also have some psychological baggage because they were unable to make it on their own. This makes them defensive. Parent have to treat a fine line and manage a delicate balance when dealing with their kinds in this situation. As a parent, this is what you can do to show your love and care and help your child overcome this difficult period.

Be very clear about what you want and expect from your child. This will help you avoid misunderstandings.

Treat him or her as an adult. This will boost your child’s confidence.

If you want your child to do something for you or the house, put it in the form of a request. Don’t demand. This will make them more comfortable.

Encourage your child to help out with the house. Even if financial contribution is not possible, they can do things. This will make them feel useful.

Avoid doing things for them. Let them take care of their own needs as far as possible. This will make them feel like responsible adults.

Be open with them. It will make them feel wanted and included.