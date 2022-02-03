Parental Guidance To Understand If Your Child Is Suffering From Urinary Tract Infection

Parental Guidance To Understand If Your Child Is Suffering From Urinary Tract Infection

Did you know that kids can also develop urinary tract infections? If your child is suffering from the infection, here's what you need to know.

When germs enter the urine and travel up to the bladder, this is known as a urinary tract infection or UTI. It's an infection that can damage the bladder, kidneys, and urethra, among other parts of the urinary tract. Kidney injury is more common in young children than in older children or adults as a result of UTI. In the first few years of life, UTIs afflict up to 8 out of every 100 girls and 2 out of every 100 boys. UTI causes kidney injury more frequently in young children than in older children or adults.

Urinary tract infections (UTI) are among the irritating disorders that can bring your child pain and suffering. They are quite frequent in youngsters, particularly girls, but the symptoms of this infection might be difficult to detect at times. It's critical to have your child treated since a urinary tract infection (UTI) might progress to a more serious kidney infection. Cystitis is an infection of the lower urinary tract (the urethra and bladder), which is more prevalent.

How Do Kids Get UTIs?

It occurs when bacteria from the skin or stool enter and multiply in the urinary tract. These devious germs might infect the urinary tract at any point. Urine in normal circumstances is sterile and free of germs. Bacteria, on the other hand, are present on the skin and in huge numbers in the rectal area and stools. Bacteria can sometimes make their way up the urethra and into the bladder. When this happens, the bacteria multiply and may cause infection if the body does not get rid of them. Girls are more likely than boys to have UTIs because their urethra is shorter. Bacteria from the anus are more easily able to enter the vagina and urethra.

What Are The Signs And Symptoms?

Urinary tract infections in children can be extremely unpleasant and distressing. It's critical to recognise the symptoms of these illnesses and get medical attention as soon as possible.

It can cause the linings of your child's urinary tract to grow red and inflamed, causing pain, burning, or stinging when peeing. They may also have pain in their lower abdomen, back, or around the pelvis, as well as a strong desire to urinate. Your child may also have problems managing his or her urine, resulting in unintentional leaks.

It might be difficult to detect UTIs in infants and toddlers since they are unable to communicate their symptoms. Your youngster may only have a fever, loose stools, irritability, and a lack of appetite. Urine that smells bad, is opaque, or blood may be detected.

Diagnosis For UTI In Children?

Consult your doctor right away if you suspect your child has a UTI. Your doctor will review your child's symptoms and conduct a physical examination as the first step.

A urine test will be ordered next to screen for red blood cells, white blood cells, bacteria, protein, and infection symptoms. In addition, a urine culture test will be performed to determine the type of bacteria and the best treatment option for the infection.

Your doctor may recommend an ultrasound to assess your child's kidneys and bladder if he or she has repeated UTIs. Your doctor may conduct a voiding cystourethrogram (VCUG) to determine why your child gets reoccurring infections in some circumstances. VCUG is a minimally invasive test that examines and visualises your child's urinary system and bladder using unique x-ray technology.

How Can This Be Treated?

Antibiotics are used to treat urinary tract infections. The sort of antibiotic to use and how long it should be used depends on the bacteria that caused the infection as well as the severity of the infection.

Because an untreated UTI might resurface or spread, it's critical to ensure that the drugs given have completely cured the infection. So, after a few days of medication, your doctor may ask you to repeat the urine tests to be sure the infection has gone away.

You should encourage your child to drink plenty of water in addition to the antibiotics given by the doctor. Pain might also be relieved with a warm pack or medication.

How To Prevent Your Child From Getting A UTI?

Urine that remains in the bladder stimulates bacterial growth, therefore kids should be encouraged to go to the bathroom as soon as they feel the desire. Encourage your youngster to empty their bladder when peeing.

It's also crucial to establish proper hygiene practices in children. To prevent germs from moving from the rectum to the urethra, girls should be trained to wipe from front to back. Frequent diaper changes in babies can assist to avoid the spread of bacteria that cause UTIs.

Girls should avoid bubble baths and fragrant soaps since they can irritate their skin. Also, cotton underwear is less essential to support bacterial growth, therefore females should wear it.

In children, the symptoms of this infection can be difficult to detect. Because a UTI can grow into a more serious kidney infection, it's critical to have your child treated. If treated timely with proper treatment, your child should begin to feel better.

(The article is contributed by Dr Shafiq Ahmed, Consultant Urology, HCMCT Manipal Hospital, Dwarka)

