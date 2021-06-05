A strong family bonding ensures happier parents and children. It also allows for children to develop into well-adjusted adults with solid value systems, who can have meaningful relationships in their adult lives. This parent-child bonding need to be fostered from the very beginning, especially with younger children, for whom their immediate universe is the family. This bonding not only ensures happier kids but also makes them more secure and confident. Yet, as parents manage their hectic and high-stress lives, especially in a post-pandemic digitally driven world, they are finding it difficult to forge and maintain these family bonds and keep the happiness of their children intact at home. With kids staying at home 24×7, parents are forced to re-evaluate how to spend time with them as well as take on multiple roles for them from teachers to friends. As a parent myself, I realized that most parents often find it hard to create opportunities for bonding with their children that can be productive as well as fun. Also Read - Parents, Boost Your Children’s Math Skills With These Cognitive Exercises

STRENGTHENING PARENT-CHILD BOND

Storybooks and activity games can strengthen parent-child bonding in the following ways: Also Read - Reality Check For Indian Parents: Pushing For A SMART Kid May Be Detrimental In The Long Run

Bonding as an Entire Family

Most parents today are struggling to spend quality time with children. Moreover, parents have hectic schedules and commitments, which sometimes results in either one spending time with the child as opposed to both of them connecting with their child together. Books and activities which the entire family can enjoy together offer a very simple solution to this concern. Books written in a real-life conversational style between a child and his parents can create opportunities for role-playing while reading them and bonding as a family. Younger children also thrive on activities that are fun and interactive, where they get attention from both parents together. There are many fun family games designed to allow both parents and children to play together and also be mindful of each other’s habits and behaviour. Also Read - Third wave of COVID-19 could be dangerous for kids: Pediatrician suggests steps to safeguard them

Learning and Unlearning Together

The joy of discovering new things together is an important aspect of family bonding. Activities that can involve both parents and children in ‘learning’ and ‘unlearning’ together can strengthen this bond. Well-researched information in books enable parents and children to reflect on the habits that they need to change for their health and happiness. As parents get to learn something new, they also joyfully participate in this journey of discovery.

Meaningful Conversation

Owing to their busy lives, multi-tasking, and child-rearing, parents often end up spending a lot of time giving instructions and course correcting, leaving out opportunities for having fun and deeper conversations with their children. Meaningful conversations are the most important part of what we define as ‘quality time’. Younger children thrive on it for the understanding of the world around them. There are books that encourage deeper conversations around our habits that impact the environment, like wastage of electricity or mindlessly creating trash. Oftentimes, it is these deeper conversations that shape the young minds and influence the adults they become.

We need to focus on bringing back the joy of conversation, discovery, and play into our parenting bond with children. It is what helps us create the happiest memories for our children, as well as connect with them at a deeper level.

(This article is authored by Ekta Ohri, Founder, Litjoys)