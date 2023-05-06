Pamper Your Child's Body With New-Age Care To Keep Allergies At Bay

Worldwide approximately 40% of children are allergic to different types of allergens. While most allergies are minor, some are severe and can be fatal. Allergies in children usually appear after the first two years of birth, and what parents do in those first few months significantly impacts allergy development. Being a mother and the co-founder of Kinu, a venture focused on baby care products, Ms Nikita Kohli Kathuria said, When it comes to a newborn baby's skin, it is crucial to make informed product choices since many infants are susceptible to skin irritation in their first few months.

Whether it's a baby body wash, hair oil, shampoo, massage oil, lotion, liquid cleaning, or laundry detergent, parents should look for products infused with natural components that are gentle on baby skin and free of parabens and toxins. In addition, introducing natural substances to your child's skin could prevent allergy responses in the future.

The below precautions can help protect your toddler's skin from allergies:

Use only paraben-free baby products: As a parent, you're likely used to reading review after review of baby food brands before settling on the best one. However, you should also look for paraben-free skin care products since parabens can cause allergic reactions in newborns or potentially harm your baby. Today, the skincare industry is taking the lead by introducing paraben-free products. While some companies continue to use parabens in their products, others have completely removed them from their ingredient lists and joined the paraben-free movement. Laundry can cause allergic reactions to the baby's skin: Parents should know that allergies can develop from direct contact with any substance, product, or clothes, frequently washed with regular detergent and adult clothing. It is one of the first mistakes to avoid because washing infants' clothes with strong chemical detergent can irritate their skin and cause serious skin infections. To prevent this, use a mild liquid detergent containing glycerine that is gentle on clothing, baby's skin, and your hands. Tear-free product to keep baby eyes from stinging: Giving a bath to a baby is not easy for parents since most parents avoid giving head-wash on alternate days to prevent their baby's eyes from irritated by the soap's chemical, which can cause severe eye allergies. Though baby soaps in the market claim to be tear-free, parents should pick a liquid-based body wash that is 100% toxin-free and formulated with vitamins and minerals for their little ones to keep their babies clean and nourished. Always look for products consisting of natural ingredients: Regarding baby care products, nothing surpasses natural products, no chemical-based formula, reactions, or allergies. Therefore, always look for ingredients such as almond oil, sesame oil, and jojoba oil if you are looking for massaging oil for your baby. These oils can enhance the thickness and strength of a baby's skin and are also effective for treating skin conditions.

