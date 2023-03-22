Overprotective Parenting: Are You Really Helping Your Child?

There is no manual for the right parenting. It differs from family to family. Every parent wants their child to feel safe, healthy and successful. However, when a parent makes their children's lives their own and goes to lengths to make the journey easy for them, they might be doing more harm than good. In the quest to save their children from physical, mental and emotional pain, they might be hampering their growth by taking away the necessary experiences that could contribute to their healthy development.

Overprotective parenting in a low-risk environment may have negative consequences for the psychosocial development of the children. Studies have shown that overprotective parenting can interfere with a child's age-normal autonomy and emotional independence. These kids can be excessively dependent on their parents. It can restrict the opportunities for them to socialize and build their own individuality. This also can increase their likelihood of developing psychological disorders like anxiety.

Kinds of overprotective parents

Overprotective parents don't have bad intentions but their ways of bringing up children can be growth-stunting. Their tendency to shelter and buffer children can be detrimental to their growth. Children brought up by overprotective parents can form habits and attitudes that make their future behaviour adjustments more difficult. Sometimes, the parents might provide such high levels of protection that might not fit with the developmental needs of the child. Studies have shown that the efforts put in by these parents to protect their children from adversity can insufficiently prepare their children for adulthood.

Overprotective parents can also have types, the overly cautious ones who can go beyond the act of facilitating the child and can often step in to protect them from healthy risks. Another kind could be those who might prevent children from experiencing failure and might shelter them with excuses. These parents can often be seen defending their children in front of critics. Another kind would be parents who might prevent children from experimenting and trying new things for fear that they might make bad choices or they are not good enough to make the right decision.

Signs of an overprotective parent

Paranoid or helicopter parenting is making a trend these days as gone are the days when children were seen walking the street all by themselves. The world might have become an unsafe place but long-term hyper-protection can result in health consequences for the affected children. The following are some signs of an overprotective parent-

Controlling small choices of the child like the flavour of ice cream they might want Defending bad grades of their child Showing an overreaction when it comes to small failures of the child Being extra-cautious of their health Too much focus on their accomplishments Constantly reminding them of danger Continuously checking on them.