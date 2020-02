Today, more and more couples are opting to have only one child. Lack of time and too much demand on the work front may have something to do with this. Rising costs is another reason that even affluent parents consider when opting for an only child. But this can throw up some parenting challenges that you may not have to consider if you have 2 or more children. According to a research in Journal of Nutrition Education and Behavior, a child without any siblings have less healthy family eating practices, beverage choices. Researchers say that families with multiple children tend to make more healthy eating decisions than families with a single child.

And, this is just one of the affects of being an only child. As parents, you have to be very careful when it comes to nurturing and raising your single kid. Here, let us look at a few things that will help you take the right decisions.

Get your child to meet others in his age group

An only child may have poor social skills as compared to others with siblings. So, you need to make sure that your baby meets a lot of children his age. This will help him to develop his social skills. He will also learn the importance of interacting with others. Otherwise, there may be a danger of him turning into a loner.

Don’t be over-protective

There is a fine line between being caring and being over-protective. With just one kid, parents tend to get very protective. This can, at times, suffocate the kid and inhibit his natural personality. If you hover over your baby all the time, how will he or she ever get to unleash their passions or become independent? So, know when to step back a little.

Teach him to empathise

An only child often growing up learning how to think of only themselves. They don’t have to share anything with others at home. This can make them selfish and they may often not see the other person’s point of view. Teach him empathy and you will be surprised at your child’s goodness. Volunteer for a social cause and take him along. Visit an orphanage or slum for his birthday and tell him to distribute gifts. These small steps will help a lot.