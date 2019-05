We celebrate International Mother’s Day annually on the second Sunday of May to pay tribute to mothers. This year, the date is 12th May. The contribution of mothers in the lives of their kids is something that doesn’t need reiteration. It’s a matchless service. So, she deserves to be celebrated and pampered every day. However, marking a specific day to make them feel special is the least moms deserve as a tribute to their contribution. This is what Anna Jarvis, a peace activist and public health worker, must have thought when she initiated a campaign to recognise Mother’s Day as a holiday in the United States. Anna chose the second Sunday of May for the celebration because it was closest to the death anniversary of her mother. Mother’s Day was observed officially for the first time on 10th May 1908 at the Andrews Methodist Episcopal Church in Graton, West Virginia. The church now holds the International Mother’s Day Shrine. It needs to be mentioned here that Anna’s mom, Ann Reeves Jarvis, also worked towards uniting moms at a local level in the 19th century US, divided over Civil War.

So, dads, how do you plan to help your kids make their mom feel special on this Mother’s Day? Apart from the customary gifts, chocolates and flowers, there’s a lot you guys can do together. Wake mommy up with a morning tea and breakfast, cook a meal for her together, give her a spa treatment at home and make sure that she sees a squeaky-clean house at least for today. All these will make her happy beyond measure and you will see her smiling and laughing all day long. Laughter is the best (and healthiest too!) gift your kids can give to their mother, on this special day. A good dose of laughter is not only good for one’s mood, but it comes with a plethora of health benefits, says a study published in the International Journal of Epidemiology. From reducing stress and blood pressure levels to boosting immune system, laughter can keep the doctor away. So, on this Mother’s Day, give mommy a bagful of smiles and laughter. Here are the reasons and all of them are backed by science.

Reduces stress

According to a study published in the journal Advances in Physiology Education, laughter actually triggers multiple physiological systems in your body that reduce the levels of stress hormones like cortisol and epinephrine. These are known as immunosuppressant hormones and can negatively affect your immune system. Also, these stimulated physiological systems promote the release of happy hormones and neurotransmitters like dopamine, endorphins and serotonin. Various studies have shown that increased level of endorphins in the body revs up the pain threshold. That’s how laughter can work as a pain killer to mommy. An increase in these neurotransmitters means that her brain will be able to function faster and comprehend situations and problems at a greater pace.

Boosts immune system

Laughter can stimulate antibodies in the body making it able to fight off illness and infections easily. Efficiency of T-Cells, which play a significant role in immune response, actually increases in those who regularly laugh. A study conducted on postpartum mothers and published in the Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine found that participants who joined laughter therapy experienced a small increase in their IgA antibody. Generally, the levels of IgA declines in the breasts after giving birth. Another study published in the American Journal of Medical Science revealed that laughter can potentially increase the body’s natural killer cells (NKs), a type of lymphocyte.

Regulates blood pressure

High blood pressure is one of the major causes behind cardiac issues. Laughter can potentially manage blood pressure levels by improving blood circulation, says a study published in the International Journal of Humor Research. Another research published in the Journal of Dental and Medical Research found that when 40 enrolled patients undergoing hemodialysis (a therapy for kidney ailments) listened to comic shows CDs for 16 to 30 minutes for eight weeks, they experienced a decrease in their blood pressure.

Increases blood oxygenation

According to a study published in the International Journal of Humor Research, when someone laughs, his or her respiratory system works faster, and heart rate increases for a short duration. These intense activities lead to an increase in the blood flow, raising the amount of oxygen flowing to the brain. Oxygen is essential for the brain to function. Additionally, increased oxygen flow through the lungs during laughter gives a boost to the body’s pulmonary activity.

Good for the cardiovascular system

A study conducted in the year 2009 and published in the journal Medical Hypotheses found that laughter yields powerful benefits to the heart and cardiovascular system. During the research, it was noticed that subjects who watched stressful movie experienced a 35 per cent reduction in flow-mediated vasodilation or FMD (dilation of an artery during increased blood flow in it), which is a risk factor for atherosclerosis (a condition of narrowed and hardened arteries due to the buildup of plaque around the artery wall). However, the group that watched a funny scene saw a 22 per cent increase in FMD. This means that laughing increased their blood flow. According to The American Heart Association, laughter helps reduce artery inflammation and increase production of good cholesterol.

Helps in weight loss

Laughter is considered a natural way to exercise your body muscles and aid in weight loss. According to a 2014 study published in the International Journal of Obesity, laughter can burn calories. When you laugh, your belly muscles expand and contract fully. This is similar to what happens when you do abs exercise. In fact, laughing for 10 to 15 minutes daily can help you burn around 50 calories, suggests several estimates. This is equivalent to losing 2 kgs of your body weight a year. Sounds insignificant? Don’t forget that every bit counts. Another study published in the journal Obesity has revealed that a big bout of laughter burns the same number of calories that you lose after walking more than half a mile.

Improves metabolism

A stress hormone called cortisol is considered as one of the major causes behind low metabolism and storage of fat in the belly. Laughter actually reduces the levels of this hormone and helps improve metabolism naturally. This also helps the body to burn more calories and lose weight.