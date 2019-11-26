Does your kid look lost in his own world? Does your child ignore or fails to understand your body language? Then chances are that he is suffering from a non-verbal learning disorder (NVLD). NVLD is a processing disorder where a kid is unable to comprehend information. He can read and write but the brain fails to understand it. Kids with this disorder have difficulty in processing non-verbal cues like facial expression and body language. They could also have weaker motor performance, poor body coordination, lack of organisational skills and poor visual coordination. Because NVLD shows up differently in each child,