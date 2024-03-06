  • ENG

Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease In Kids Are On The Rise: 8 Tips Parents Must Undertake As A Precaution

Children are suffering from non-alcoholic fatty liver disease without touching alcohol. How can parents protect their health?

Written by Kinkini Gupta |Updated : March 6, 2024 10:11 PM IST

One of the biggest mistakes you may be making for your children is giving them the independence to eat whatever they wish to. This is one big reason behind an increase in fatty liver disease among kids these days. Children are not mature enough to understand the short-term and long-tern health implications of not following the right diet. So, as a parent it should be your responsibility to constantly supervise their diet, activities and lifestyle. There is no doubt that children are attracted to junk food, fast-food and fried foods. However, eating these in excess amounts can really harm them or worse. Studies state that bad diet can lead to fatty liver disease in children. Kids nowadays are eating more fruit juices, processed foods, junk foods, instant foods and very less fresh fruits, vegetables protein and other nutritious items. It is not normal for children to suffer from such a chronic disease at such a young age. Let us understand all the things that you may be doing wrong as a parent.

Fatty Liver Disease In Children: What Can Parents Do?

Things Parents Must Make Sure For Their Kids:

  1. Do not let them drink fruit juice. Instead make sure they eat fresh fruits. Fibre from fruits are very important for liver health. It ensures that the body absorbs less fructose. Fruits juices lack fibre in them.
  2. Do not let kids drink cola, coffee, energy drinks and carbonated beverages. These are the most dangerous foods for the liver.
  3. Avoid refined and simple carbohydrates in their diet. Foods like maida, biscuits, burgers and bread are very toxic for the liver especially for children. Instead, make them eat boiled potatoes, protein and ghee.
  4. Make sure your children are physically active and not tied to their computers and cell-phones. Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease can be prevented with ample exercise.
  5. Make sure your children drink enough water; Hydration can help detoxify the liver and kidneys at the same time.
  6. Make them eat healthy and leafy vegetables instead of nutrition-less junk foods and snacks.
  7. Make sure they do not eat processed foods. Excess amounts of processed foods can also lead to fatty liver disease.
  8. Excess sugar and sugary foods can also damage the liver, Make sure you children are not overindulging int sweets.