New Year Parenting Guide: 10 Must-Have Habits For Raising Healthier, Happier Kids

As we prepare to enter 2026, parents are advised to focus on simple yet practical steps that can make a huge difference in a child's growth and well-being.

From long screen hours to irregular sleep, nutritional gaps, infections and high academic pressure, children today face many challenges. So, New Year is the perfect time for every parent to reset routines and build strong, physical, emotional and mental health foundations. As we prepare to enter 2026, parents are advised to focus on simple yet practical steps that can make a huge difference in a child's growth and well-being.

Crucial Expert Instructions For Improving Child's Life Quality

Dr. Akshay Mehta, Senior Consultant- Neonatology and Paediatrics, Motherhood Hospitals, Noida Extension shares a helpful guide to help parents strengthen their child's immunity, improve sleep, boost emotional health, update vaccines, and create a balanced routine for the year ahead.

Vaccination and missed booster check: Parents must review the vaccines, including flu, typhoid, HPV, Tdap, MMR boosters, and any missed childhood shots. The paediatrician advises following the vaccination plan given by the expert. Boost immunity: Daily fruits, protein, nuts, adequate water, outdoor play and good sleep help children fight frequent infections. Make sure to take the help of an expert when it comes to what to eat and avoid in the diet for children. Good night's sleep: Dr. Mehta suggests that every parent must ensure that their children get at least 9-10 hours of sleep per day to stay active throughout the day. Balanced nutrition: Parents should include whole grains, vegetables, homemade meals and iron-rich foods. It is a good idea for children to avoid packaged snacks, sugary drinks and fried foods. The child should develop healthy eating practices right from the beginning, which will help them in the long run. Reduced screen time: Dr. Mehta warns limiting mobiles, laptops and TV. He said that children should be taught about digital detox. So, no phones while eating or before hitting the sack. Encourage activities like reading, outdoor play, hobbies like painting, music, and family time to help the child improve cognitive health and avoid weight gain due to constant sitting while watching TV or mobile phones. Overall health check-up: The doctor advises to checking height, weight, BMI, vision and dental health once a year, a crucial step every parent should not miss these check-ups at all. Mental health: According to the paediatrician, children struggling with anxiety, stress and depression may need counselling. He added that parents can even join the support groups and learn from the experiences of others. More outdoor play and exercise: The paediatrician recommends that a child should have at least 1 hour of play time every day to boost immunity, strength, and focus. Personal Hygiene: The child should follow proper hygiene such as handwashing and safe food practices for reducing infections and stomach problems. Washing hands after accessing the loo, before eating food and after returning home from school or play. Social skills: Children should learn teamwork and problem-solving, a key factor for helping them navigate through tough situations in life.

As 2025 gradually draws its curtain, every parent must pledge to follow these crucial tips for improving the child's overall well-being in 2026.

