What Parents Need To Know About The 'Purple Crying' Phase In Infants

New parents need to know that purple crying is a phase that will pass. (Photo: Freepik)

According to a doctor, purple crying is a period of increased fussiness and crying. It happens because babies are still adjusting to the world.

The birth of a baby brings immense joy, but it is not bereft of challenges. Among other things, taking care of a newborn can exhaust both parents and make them feel overwhelmed. Then, there is the phase of purple crying, which can be worrisome for parents, but the good news is that it is quite common and many infants go through it. Preventionboard.wi.gov describes it as a period of development, wherein some babies cry a lot and some others do not. "Period of purple crying aims to help parents and caregivers understand the normal increased crying of healthy infants and prevent abuse; namely Shaken Baby Syndrome. PURPLE educates new parents on what to expect, ways to soothe their baby and ways to cope with the normal feelings of frustration and anger," it states.

Dr Sukaina Abbas, founder of Baby Bear Health, took to social media to share a very important video on this. She said that purple crying peaks at 2-3 months, and it can be challenging for both babies and parents. The word 'PURPLE' here is actually an acronym:

P -- Peak of crying

U -- Unexpected

R -- Resists soothing

P -- Pain-like face

L -- Long lasting

E -- Evening (mostly occur in the evening)

Dr Abbas said it is a period of increased fussiness and crying. It happens because babies are still adjusting to the world, she explained in a video, adding that they get "overwhelmed by all the new sensations". Babies may experience gas and tummy troubles and have irregular sleep patterns, all of which can disturb them.

Tips to soothe the crying baby, according to the doctor:

Check for their basic needs. Ensure that your baby is fed, changed and is comfortable.

Create a calm environment for them. Dim the lights, reduce noise and swaddle the baby to mimic the womb.

to mimic the womb. Gentle rocking and swaying can be soothing.

Practise skin-to-skin contact . Holding the baby close to you can comfort them.

. Holding the baby close to you can comfort them. Stay calm and remember it is okay to take a break.

"Never shake a baby," the doctor warned, writing in the caption that shaking can lead to life-altering injuries, including Shaken Baby Syndrome, as infants are delicate and vulnerable.

Dr Abbas insisted that new parents focus on the following important points:

Patience: Be patient with your baby. Purple crying is temporary, it will pass. Promote awareness: Spread the word about purple crying and the dangers of shaking. Education can save lives. Parental support: Seek help and support from friends, family, or professionals if you're feeling overwhelmed. Protect our future: Remember, our babies are the future. It is important to protect and nurture them with love and care.