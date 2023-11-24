What Parents Need To Know About The 'Purple Crying' Phase In Infants

The birth of a baby brings immense joy, but it is not bereft of challenges. Among other things, taking care of a newborn can exhaust both parents and make them feel overwhelmed. Then, there is the phase of purple crying, which can be worrisome for parents, but the good news is that it is quite common and many infants go through it. Preventionboard.wi.gov describes it as a period of development, wherein some babies cry a lot and some others do not. "Period of purple crying aims to help parents and caregivers understand the normal increased crying of healthy infants and prevent abuse; namely Shaken Baby Syndrome. PURPLE educates new parents on what to expect, ways to soothe their baby and ways to cope with the normal feelings of frustration and anger," it states.
Dr Sukaina Abbas, founder of Baby Bear Health, took to social media to share a very important video on this. She said that purple crying peaks at 2-3 months, and it can be challenging for both babies and parents. The word 'PURPLE' here is actually an acronym:
Dr Abbas said it is a period of increased fussiness and crying. It happens because babies are still adjusting to the world, she explained in a video, adding that they get "overwhelmed by all the new sensations". Babies may experience gas and tummy troubles and have irregular sleep patterns, all of which can disturb them.
Tips to soothe the crying baby, according to the doctor:
Check for their basic needs. Ensure that your baby is fed, changed and is comfortable.
Create a calm environment for them. Dim the lights, reduce noise and swaddle the baby to mimic the womb.