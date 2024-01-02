Must-Haves In Every Child's Winter Wardrobe: Layers, Mittens, Jackets And More

VERIFIED

Make sure your child is comfortably dressed in winters. (Photo: Freepik)

Put babies and children in one more layer of clothing. It helps by trapping heat in the pockets of air between them.

The key to surviving winters is layering up with appropriate clothing. It is all the more crucial for children to cover themselves, because they are susceptible to catching colds and other infections and then spreading it. Many parents will relate to the fact that finding winter wear for kids is a task: it should be right enough to ensure the little one does not look like they are all set to hit the moon in a 'spacesuit', under all those bulky clothes. "Frankly, there is an art to dressing babies and children for winter. The aim is to make sure they are not too hot, not too cold, but just 'right' -- whether going for a stroller ride to the park, or simply lazing in their cot," says Dr Sahil Bansal, consultant pediatrician and neonatologist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Panchkula.

Dr Bansal shares the following winter dressing tips for children; take a look.

Layering is the key

Put babies and children in one more layer of clothing. It helps by trapping heat in the pockets of air between them. Start with a soft, moisture-wicking base layer to keep them dry, add an insulating layer like a one-piece fleece or knit romper, and finish with a winter coat or bunting. Make sure the layers are not too tight, allowing room for movement and proper circulation.

TRENDING NOW

Choose layers correctly

The base layer (in direct touch with the child's body) should be body hugging and snug, but not constricting. Wool or polyester fabrics work best as they wick away moisture if the baby sweats. Next layer is called the insulating layer. It should ideally be soft cotton/fleece-based long sleeve top/shirt and full bottom. One-piece suits, called buntings or sleepsuits, are convenient for infants. They keep the entire body warm and are easy to put on and take off. Finish with a waterproof and windproof outer layer, such as a winter coat. Make sure it can accommodate other layers comfortably.

Choose the right clothes and techniques

Size: Choose the right size for your child. Clothing that is too tight can be uncomfortable, while anything loose will not provide adequate warmth.

You may like to read

Check for labels: Pay attention to care labels and washing instructions.

Accessibility: Look for winter clothing with easy access, like zippers or snaps, as dressing an infant/toddler can be a challenge.

Safety: Ensure that clothing doesn't have long strings or small parts that could pose a choking hazard. Additionally, avoid clothing with hoods that have drawstrings, as these can be dangerous.

Adjust as needed: Pay attention to the temperature and conditions. If it warms up during the day, remove layers to prevent overheating. If it's very cold, consider adding an extra layer or using a blanket when they are in a stroller or car seat.

Proper diapering: Make sure your baby is wearing the right diaper size. Use a barrier cream to prevent diaper rash, which can worsen in cold weather.

Hats and mittens: Always cover their head with a soft, snug-fitting hat to prevent heat loss. Mittens or gloves will keep hands warm.

Booties or soft shoes: Keep their feet warm with soft, insulated booties or shoes. Make sure they are not too tight, leaving enough room for their toes to wiggle.

Scarf: A soft scarf can protect their neck and add extra warmth.

Sweatshirts: They help you sail through autumn and winter easily. They are most functional and comfortable on slightly-breezy days.