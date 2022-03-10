Mounting Pressure Of Exams Can Be Hard On Your Kid; Expert-Approved Tips To Manage Exam Stress

Children worried about an upcoming exam will study and prepare for it, boosting performance. Anxiety and worry are required for implementation. That aids our progress.

It is natural for students to freak out before their exam results, but is it okay? Know how much stress is too much for your kids and how you can help manage it.

Exam stress is natural and almost every student feels the burden of it. Once these exams are over, students and parents start worrying about one thing RESULTS.

Dr Kriti Anand, Associate Consultant, Psychiatry, Paras Hospitals, Panchkula says, "Exam results are being portrayed as some kind of life maker or breaker. The stress of outshining everyone, be it among siblings, relatives, or classmates. It's kind of an invisible force that keeps mounting pressure on one's mind. Performance pressure, anxiety and stress, are bound to take over under such immense pressure of performing well."

Children Lose Their Childhood Due To This Unwanted Stress

She explained that in this race, somewhere, children lose their childhood. "Childhood is the only time when the mind is open to new things. A kid gets to know what he or she likes and dislikes. But all this is crushed under the pile of books. He is taught to excel. At that age, it seems nothing big but imagine asking your child to build a whole life on the foundation of a building he didn't even choose in the first place!" she adds.

Take a moment to look into your child's mind, what he wants and what he likes. Try to make them a better person at heart and mind rather than just a stress machine.

Sruthi Annie Vincent, Clinical Psychologist, Dept. of Clinical Psychology, Amrita Hospital, Kochi also adds, "Academic stress is one amongst the most common problems seen in school-going children these days. Of which stress related to their exam results is the greatest. Numerous students report feeling extremely worried that their results determine their future. Students also report that they feel humiliated as well when they score poorly. It is therefore important that teachers and parents make it as stress-free as possible."

Reasons That Add To The Stress

Some amount of result stress is normal in students. It can happen because of multiple reasons, Dr Ruchi Sharma, Consultant Psychologist, HCMCT Manipal Hospital, Dwarka explains the reasons here:

Parental expectations and how they deal with results: More than the actual result, the thought that they may be letting down their parents and/or an angry, emotional and rejecting attitude of parents if the child is unable to score well, causes anxiety in students. Personality factors: If a student has anxious traits in his/her personality, an event like a result announcement may add to the already existing anxiety. Perception: When students perceive that only successful result in exams defines their success in life and they are a failure if they do not score well, they may experience anticipatory anxiety.

How To Manage This Stress

Here are some tips suggested by Dr Ruchi Sharma that you can follow to manage your stress levels:

Identify the reason you are getting stressed. Also note if this stress is causing disturbance in your other activities like sleep, appetite, and social life. Communicate with parents: Convey your thoughts and feelings to your parents. They want to help you but often don't know how. When you communicate clearly, they will be able to understand you better. Do some relaxation exercises, stress management techniques like walking, listening to music, dancing, painting, gardening, or whatever comforts you. Seek professional help: There is a limit to self-management of symptoms. If you feel that the stress is very disturbing and beyond self-management, please contact a mental health professional.

Reduce expectations on the child, reassure them that their grades are not all that matters, and ensure they get proper guidance and learning before approaching their examinations.