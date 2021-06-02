After staying up late while taking care of the baby finding ways to research 'all things baby' options online – it can be stressful! Between physical and emotional changes it is not usually a cause of concern but it can be when you are depressed. A new study published in the journal ‘BJPsych Open’ found that women with depression during pregnancy or with a history of depression may not have the best relationship with their child. For the study researchers examined if depression either before or during pregnancy affects the mother-infant bond. Researchers examined the quality of mother-infant interactions in