Pregnancy brings with it many changes. But the major changes happen in your body. When you get pregnant, your body adapts itself for your baby. As the baby grows, the muscles in your abdomen stretches to make room for your baby. Sometimes, it also causes the separation of the two main muscles in your abdomen. Your pelvic floor also undergoes many changes. This may lead to problems like urinary and fecal incontinence. That is why it is so important to exercise after delivery. But any exercises will not do for you. You need to choose those exercises that are best for you. This will resolve problems quickly and also help you avoid any injuries and complications. The wrong exercises may sometimes cause complications especially after delivery. As we get ready to celebrate Mother's Day, let us take a look at a few exercises that you can perform.

Pelvic Tilt

This is a great exercise that helps you tighten and strengthen your abdominal muscles and pelvis.

Directions

Lie on your back, with your knees bent and soles on the floor.

Your lower must be flat on the ground.

Inhale deeply through your nose and feel your tummy expanding.

Exhale slowly and while doing so roll your pelvis back.

Inhale and roll the pelvis forward.

Repeat 10 times.

Head Lifts

This will make your back muscles strong.

Directions

Lie on your back with your arms along your sides.

Keep your lower back on the floor and bend your knees.

Your soles must be flat on the floor.

Relax your abdominal muscles as you inhale.

Now exhale and slowly lift your head and neck off the floor.

Inhale and lower your head back down.

Repeat 10 times.

Shoulder lifts

They tone the tummy and abs and burn calories.

Directions

Lie on your back with your arms along your sides.

Keep your lower back on the floor and bend your knees.

Your soles must be flat on the floor.

Relax your belly.

As you exhale, raise your head and your shoulders off the floor.

Reach your arms and hands toward your knees.

Inhale as you lower your head and shoulders back down.

Curl-ups

These moves will also tone the tummy and abs and burn calories.

Directions

Relax your tummy.

Lift your torso until it’s about halfway between your knees and the floor behind you.

Reach toward your knees and hold this position for 2 to 5 seconds.

Slowly lower yourself down.

Repeat 10 times.

Kegels

This helps tone bladder muscles and reduces risks of incontinence associated with childbirth.

Directions

Here, you have to contract and hold the muscles that control the flow of urine.

Start by doing the exercise when you use the bathroom.

As you urinate, stop the flow in the middle. Hold for some time.

Release and let the urine flow again.

You can also do this anytime, anywhere, once you get the hang of it.

Repeat 10 times at a time.

Ideally try to do this as many times as you can throughout the day. It will help.