A mother plays an important role in every aspect of a family. Today, on the occasion of International Mother's Day, we highlight the role of a mother in the current scenario. Every year, International Mother's Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of May. This year, it will be celebrated on today, on May 9. The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on the physical and mental health of people who are affected directly or indirectly. All the women, whether working moms, moms who had lost their jobs, stay-at-home moms and single moms, are facing a tough time in coping with the consequences of the pandemic. There is an overburden of responsibilities on mothers during the pandemic which has an impact on mental and physical health. There is an increase in stress, anxiety and irritation among the mothers.

IMPACT ON MOTHERS’ HEALTH IN COVID-19 PANDEMIC

Today, on the occasion of International Mother's Day, Let us look at some of the impacts of COVID-19 on the health of mothers are:

Maintaining a balance between several roles and responsibilities results in mental pressure, irritation, anxiety, and low motivation in women.

Lack of personal time that results in reduced emotional, physical, and mental health.

Fatigue and sleeping late at night resulting in low energy the next day.

Sense of uncertainty and negative news around causing stress and anxiety.

Lack of outdoor activities such as meeting with friends and families is also emotionally draining.

PHYSICAL AND MENTAL WELLBEING OF MOTHERS IN COVID-19 PANDEMIC

Family plays a critical role in taking care of the mental and physical health of mothers. They should assist them in daily work and give them time to take rest. Further, the family may also help in managing work-life balance. Women in the family keep the health of others first over their health that makes them vulnerable to physical ailments. There are various measures through which the mothers can take care of their physical and mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of them are:

Divide household work

Maids are not available during the lockdown. It increases the burden of household work such as cleaning, laundry, child-care and cooking. Your partner and children are at home during the lockdown. Split daily work between yourself, your partner and your children.

Take rest

Continuous work without any break result in physical and mental training. You must take a rest and ensure nobody disturbs you during that time.

Take nutritious food

Nutritious food will improve your energy and boost the immune system you need in the current pandemic times. Take fresh fruits and juices during the day to keep yourself mentally and physically fit.

Prioritize your task

Working in an unorganized manner may result in irritability, anxiety, and anger. These are the signs of poor mental health. Always prioritize your work and make a list if possible.

Practice relaxation technique

There are various ways to remain fit and healthy during a pandemic. Use the methods that suit you the most. Yoga, exercise, and meditation are some of the ways to improve physical and mental health.

Appropriately balance personal and professional life

Imbalance of personal and professional life causes mental stress that may also affect physical health. Announce the time to your family during which you do not need any disturbance, for instance, while you are in an important meeting or doing some urgent work.

Seek time for yourself

You tried to fulfill every wish of your children when you had maids and other helpers for assistance. However, during the lockdown, when you are over-stressed and over-fatigued, you should learn to say “No”, at least in some instances. It will help to perform your priority tasks more smoothly. During your rest time, you can do reading, therapy, or meditation.

Do not forget healthcare appointments

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, approximately 60% of the women suffering from chronic illness have postponed the treatment, and 40% have missed their regular check-ups. It may result in the progression of the disease. At least interact with your doctors virtually to ensure everything is going good in your body.

Asking for help from family members

Do not hesitate to ask for help from your family members or friends. If you are fed up with cooking food, interact with your friend to find some recipes. You can also take help for exercise or yoga regimens from your friends.

Interact with families and friends

Remain in constant virtual touch with your friends and families and ask them about the measures they are following to cope with the stress of lockdown. Fighting with a pandemic is like a war, and we can win it with the support of each other.

Play with kids

Playing with kids is the perfect stress buster. Take time to play with your kids.

(This article is authored by Dr. Aneeta Talwar, Consultant – Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Manipal Hospital Whitefield)