Out of the total 106017 newborn babies admitted in the Sick Newborn Care Units in government hospitals across Gujarat in the past two years 13496 died within hours of their birth the Vijay Rupani-led government informed the state assembly on Wednesday. This meant that on an average more than 18 newborns died everyday within hours of their birth in the state. Sadly this is happening in a state which has one of the best healthcare facilities and infrastructure. Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel who also holds the health portfolio disclosed this disturbing figure while answering a series of written questions