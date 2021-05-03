It’s been more than a year now since schools across the country were closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the students shifted to the online classes. While this was needed to protect them from the coronavirus infection and contain the spread of the disease, sudden changes in their daily routine could also affect their mental and physical health. Some reports have indicated that COVID-19 pandemic has increased anxiety, sadness and stress among children. Health experts have also raised concerns that extended school closures, excess indulgence and less physical activity during the lockdown might contribute to a rise in children’s body weight, which can be quite detrimental to their health over the long term. So, what can be done to reduce the effects of the pandemic on children’s physical and mental health. Let them sleep for some extra minutes or make them do more exercise. A new research from the University of South Australia has revealed that children can achieve the same decline in body mass index (BMI) by either extra sleep or extra exercise. Also Read - Things that can impact your child’s bone development

Exercising 17 more minutes (moderate-to-vigorous exercise) OR sleeping an extra 52 minutes OR reducing their sitting or sedentary time by an extra 56 minutes, either of these can help children achieve the same 7.4 per cent reduction in body mass index (BMI), the researchers wrote in their paper, reported by ScienceDaily.

Similarly, children may be able to significantly improve their mental health by either exercising 35 minutes more (moderate-to-vigorous exercise), OR sleeping an extra 68 minutes OR reducing their sitting or sedentary time by 54 minutes, they said.

Are your children getting 9-11 hours’ sleep?

Lead researcher, Dr Dot Dumuid, pointed out that international guidelines recommend that children need 9-11 hours’ sleep, 60 minutes of physical exercise, and no more than two hours of recreational screen time per day. But only seven percent of children are regularly meeting these goals, he said.

Though the study confirmed that physical activity or exercise has a greater and faster impact on physical health and mental wellbeing, it suggested that children can achieve equivalent benefits by choosing different activity trade-offs across the 24-hour day. The findings offer some flexibility for families and provide options for busy families looking to get the most value out of their day, Dr Dumuid said.

For example, for families with very little available time, small increases in moderate-to-vigorous exercise could be an option to improve their children’s health and wellbeing. Alternatively, going to bed a little earlier could equally deliver the same health benefits, he explained.

“Exploring trade-offs between children’s activities is a promising way for families to make healthy choices that suit their regular family schedule,” Dr Dumuid was quoted as saying in the research report.

The University of South Australia researchers collaborated with the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute to conduct the study, which was supported by the National Heart Foundation of Australia.

The Heart Foundation’s Director of Physical Activity, Adjunct Professor Trevor Shilton, added that helping children make healthy choices and creating an environment that supports them in these choices can improve their quality of life in the future, as well as reduce their risk of chronic diseases, such as heart disease.