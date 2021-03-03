Many kids nowadays are addicted to mobile phones. How many times have you come across a toddler glued to a smartphone screen while eating? This is a trend that is catching on and the blame lies entirely on parents. After all it is the easy way out if your kid is throwing a tantrum or needs some entertainment. But this can have serious implications. A new study from Eotvos Lorand University (ELTE) in Budapest Hungary says that the use of digital devices changes how children perceive the world. Researchers found that pre-schoolers who frequently use tablet or mobile devices often