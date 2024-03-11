Mindful Eating: A Parent's Guide To An ADHD-Supportive Diet

Living with ADHD can be challenging, but diet can play a role in managing symptoms

Living with attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) can be challenging for any person, but children with ADHD may have a particularly difficult time. They haven't yet learned life skills for basic living, let alone developed the ability to work through common ADHD challenges. Because of this, condition management typically becomes a parent's job, and an ADHD diet is one direction some turn to in that journey. Learn what an ADHD diet is and whether it can help children. We also share which foods to include, which ones to avoid, and additional tips when implementing an ADHD diet for kids. There is no scientifically specific ADHD diet. Instead, there are several ways to approach changing a child's diet to better manage their ADHD symptoms. The following are three general focuses, all of which can be used separately or in combination.

Rich In Nutrients

Studies have linked ADHD symptoms in children with low levels of nutrients such as magnesium and vitamin D. Making sure kids eat foods that are higher in nutrition can help ensure that they get all the vitamins and minerals they need. Good nutrition is vital to overall wellness. So, ensuring that a child eats nutrient-rich foods is a great idea in general, ADHD aside.

How Effective Is An ADHD Diet

While diet is not believed to be a cause of ADHD, research indicates that it can impact a child's symptoms. If a child has an allergy or intolerance to the food, for instance, eating it can affect their behavior. Foods can also affect their behaviors through its impact on the gut-brain axis. Other studies support using an elimination diet to reduce ADHD symptoms in children. One piece of research indicates that more research is needed in this area, but these diets appear to be one of the "most promising dietary interventions" for this purpose.

Foods To Include

The following food groups are believed to be most beneficial for children with ADHD. Before adding these foods to a child's diet, it's important to make sure the child isn't allergic or sensitive to these items.

Protein

Protein is an important macronutrient for children with ADHD. Eating protein enables their bodies to make the neurotransmitters (chemical messengers in the brain) needed for focus, attention, and calmness. Whey protein is one protein type that has been proven to help reduce ADHD symptoms. Since whey protein is from cows, it may be contaminated with herbicides or pesticides. For this reason, it's best to seek grass-fed, pasture-raised, organic products. Plant-based proteins are another option.

Complex Carbohydrates

Carbohydrates can positively impact ADHD by helping the brain release serotonin. Serotonin is a neurotransmitter that regulates mood. While all carbohydrates help promote the release of serotonin, complex carbs are the best choice. They are full of fiber because they are left in their natural (or close to natural) state. More fiber slows digestion which, in turn, slows the release of serotonin into the system. This can help avoid feeling quick highs and lows. Complex Carb Foods: Root vegetables (e.g., sweet potatoes and beets), Whole grains (e.g., brown rice and quinoa).

Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Omega-3 fatty acids are vital for brain health in all people. However, people with ADHD, including children, tend to have lower levels in their systems. Increasing these levels can help improve ADHD symptoms.

Foods To Avoid

As much as some foods can help improve and reduce symptoms of ADHD in kids, others have been shown to have the opposite effect. That makes avoiding or at least limiting these foods helpful for managing ADHD.

Refined Carbohydrates

Refined carbohydrates, also referred to as simple carbs, are processed and therefore less nutritious than their natural counterparts. They're often the main ingredient in packaged snack foods for kids, such as chips, crackers, and fruit snacks. Sugar, a simple carb, has been positively linked with ADHD symptoms.

Caffeine

Caffeine is found in coffee, tea, many sodas, and energy drinks. Since it can increase focus in people who do not have ADHD, it may be tempting to let a child with ADHD have some too. Yet, it may not have the desired effect. Research indicates that regularly consuming high levels of caffeine over time is associated with a greater number of ADHD symptoms.

Food Additives

Food dyes have been shown to cause some troublesome outcomes in children, such as worsening ADHD symptoms. Both red and yellow dyes may have problematic effects on children's behavior and neurology. Blue is another artificial food color (ACF) that can have adverse effects on ADHD symptoms in children.