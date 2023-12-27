Meanings, astrological significance behind names of Rubina Dilaik's twin daughters 'Jeeva' and 'Edhaa'

Photo: Instagram/@rubinadilaik

"They are like sunshine kids, born on a day filled with Jupiter's golden glow, which gives them a sprinkle of magic, wisdom, guidance and good luck," said astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji.

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla made a surprise announcement on the first month anniversary of the birth of their twin daughters, whom they have named Jeeva and Edhaa. The couple took to Instagram to share a carousel of images, the first one being of them gently holding the two babies. The other photos showed the babies' tiny hands.

"Excited and extremely happy to share that our daughters, Jeeva and Edhaa are one month old today. Universe blessed us on the auspicious day of Gurpurab!" read the accompanying caption. Prior to this, the Bigg Boss 14 winner had shared in her YouTube show 'Kisine Bataya Nahi' that she was expecting twins.

"Send in your wishes For our angels," the new parents wrote.

To understand more about the beautiful names of the baby girls and what the future holds for them, we reached out to Pandit Jagannath Guruji, a renowned astrologer, who said, "The names are not mere labels; they are carefully chosen brushstrokes painting a vibrant portrait of their family's happiness."

The meanings

Jeeva: The name 'Jeeva' translates to 'soul' or 'life essence' in Sanskrit. It is associated with the planet Jupiter (Guru) and the zodiac sign Sagittarius. Jupiter is considered to be the planet of luck, fortune, and wisdom, while Sagittarius is a fire sign known for its optimism and adventurous spirit. The name 'Jeeva' adds up to 4, which is ruled by Rahu, the shadow planet associated with transformation and liberation. This combination suggests Jeeva has a strong connection to spirituality, a thirst for knowledge, and a potential for great personal growth.

Edhaa: The name 'Edhaa' signifies 'goddess of learning' or Saraswati. It is directly linked to the planet Mercury, which governs communication, intellect, and creativity. The name 'Edhaa' adds up to 8 in numerology, which is associated with Saturn, the planet of discipline, responsibility and karma. This suggests that individuals named Edhaa possess sharp minds, strong work ethic, and the potential to achieve great success through their dedication and perseverance.

The astrologer added that both names, Jeeva and Edhaa, share a connection to Jupiter and Mercury, suggesting a blend of spiritual wisdom, intellectual acumen, and a drive for knowledge. "This combination can indicate individuals with a strong moral compass, a thirst for learning, and the ability to communicate effectively," he told this outlet.

Significance of the babies being born on the occasion of Gurpurab

Pandit Jagannath Guruji said Jeeva and Edhaa, born on the lucky day of Gurpurab, are like "sunshine babies with names full of magic". "Their names mean 'life' and 'kindness', and they are sure to bring double the joy and good fortune to Rubina and Abhinav. It is like the stars sprinkling extra happiness dust on their family."

The expert concluded by saying that children born on Gurpurab are blessed with Jupiter's wisdom, guidance, and good fortune. "They are like sunshine kids, born on a day filled with Jupiter's golden glow, which gives them a sprinkle of magic, wisdom, guidance and good luck. These babies are naturally drawn to kindness and all things good. They are like little teachers in training, ready to spread compassion and help others. The universe is giving them a cosmic high-five, making them extra special with an added touch of kindness and a heart full of sunshine."