Managing Low Blood Sugar Levels In Infants May Prevent Long-Term Brain Damage In Babies

Low blood sugar in infants can affect their development and may even lead to brain damage later in life. But according to a new study, timely treatment may be able to ward off the risk of brain damage in kids.

Hypoglycemia is a condition in which your blood sugar or glucose levels become lower than normal. Studies show that low blood sugar levels affect more than one out of every six kids. So, glucose is the primary source of energy for the brain and the body, meaning low glucose levels can have a negative impact on your health. It can be worse for a child's neurodevelopment under the age of 4.5 years.

A new study published in the journal JAMA found that the treatment of hypoglycemia can ward off long-term brain damage in babies. The research from the Universities of Waterloo and Auckland is the first of its kind to show that regulating blood sugar levels in babies with hypoglycemia prevents brain damage.

How Does Hypoglycemia Affect A Child's Development?

While it is well understood that hypoglycemia impacts the form of a child's early developmental course, there is a huge vacuum in our knowledge of how hypoglycemia affects a child's development.

The new study looked at the long-term effects of a child's brain development in mid-childhood (ages nine to ten) and found no significant differences in scholastic performance between children who were hypoglycemic as newborns and their contemporaries.

Ben Thompson, a professor from the School of Optometry & Vision Science at Waterloo, CEO of the Centre for Eye and Vision Research in Hong Kong says, "Rich pre-school and school experiences can assist a child's brain to reorganise and enhance cognitive ability, allowing them to catch up to their classmates' developmental milestones."

Researchers evaluated each child aged nine to ten in five critical areas: scholastic success, executive function, visual-motor function, psychosocial adaption, and overall health of 480 children born at risk of neonatal hypoglycemia. All of the children had previously participated in studies that provided researchers with information on their neurodevelopment outcomes at the ages of two and 4.5. This improvement in neurocognitive performance could be due to brain plasticity, or the brain's ability to adapt, alter, and mature because of experience.

Treatment For Babies At Risk Of Brain Damage Due To Hypoglycemia

The research team has been examining the use of dextrose gel to treat low blood sugar in newborns for the past decade, avoiding the requirement for babies to be admitted to newborn intensive care units right after birth. Dextrose is corn or wheat-derived sugar that is chemically equivalent to blood sugar.

In a separate study published in the 'Journal of the American Medical Association,' the researchers looked at the long-term effects of dextrose gel as a treatment for hypoglycemia in children and found no difference in the risk of neuro-sensory impairment at age two. This medication is now widely utilised in a rising number of nations outside of New Zealand, including Canada and Australia.

