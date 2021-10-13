Managing Childhood Allergies During The COVID-19 Pandemic: The Problems And The Solutions

Allergies are pretty common among children and they can lead to dire consequences if left untreated. Here is a guide to all the common allergies in children and their solutions.

COVID illness is common in children, and the usual presentation is a mild illness with fever, cough, cold and sometimes shortness of breath. However, some children affected with COVID virus may develop a serious multisystemic inflammatory syndrome known as COVID misc involving the various organ systems of the body such as heart, gastrointestinal system, lungs, skin, eyes etc. and it may present with rashes, redness of eyes, vomiting, diarrhoea etc.

On the other hand, allergy in children is a non-infectious condition that usually results from the abnormal reaction of the immune system of one's body against the harmless substances in the environment known as Allergens (Dust mite, pollens, pet dander, food etc). Allergies in children commonly present with sneezing, stuffy nose, cough, breathlessness, redness of eyes and rashes over the skin. Since there is considerable overlap in the symptoms of COVID vs Allergies, children with Allergies are often tested for the covid virus, sometimes twice or even thrice. The absence of fever and the occurrence of symptoms in Allergies in an episodic fashion with wellness in between can differentiate Allergies from covid illness. However, when there is confusion in diagnosis it is always better to get an opinion from the specialist Paediatric Allergist.

Common Allergies In Children

Allergies in children usually involve any one of the four organ systems, either alone or in combination

Respiratory System: When allergies involve the nose it causes frequent colds in young children or daily early morning sneezing, nose block and nasal itching. This is known as Allergic rhinitis which was commonly mislabelled as a Sinus problem. In some children, allergies also involve the lung pipes (Airways of the respiratory system) and make them go for spasms which present as recurrent episodes of cough/ wheezing/Asthma.

Eyes: Allergies can involve the eyes and the presentation is itchy watery red eyes.

Skin: Allergies involve the skin and present either as recurrent episodes of Urticaria (Wheals & hives) or persistent itchy rashes involving the face, limbs sometimes with involvement behind knees and elbows as Eczema or Atopic dermatitis.

Gastrointestinal System: Recurrent episodes of vomiting & diarrhoea with poor weight gain can be a presenting complaint of food allergy.

Most allergies are chronic problems and tend to relapse often. The main reason for the relapse is a lack of clarity on the allergens causing the allergies. To diagnose the allergens responsible for the allergies, children should undergo Allergy skin testing. Allergy skin testing is a simple safe outpatient procedure usually performed by an allergist. By doing the allergy skin test and knowing the allergens most of the allergic symptoms can be managed easily.

Treatments For Allergies In Children

The treatment of allergies in children involves a holistic approach and the treatment options include:

Pharmacotherapy: By using the medications the symptoms of allergy such as itching, sneezing, nose block can be relieved temporarily, however, symptoms recur on stopping the drugs.

By using the medications the symptoms of allergy such as itching, sneezing, nose block can be relieved temporarily, however, symptoms recur on stopping the drugs. Allergen Avoidance: Allergen avoidance when coupled with pharmacotherapy will help the children in the long run by preventing the recurrence of the allergic symptoms. For allergen avoidance, identification of the allergen profile responsible for the allergic symptoms is an important step and it will be done only by the gold standard test The allergy skin test.

Allergen avoidance when coupled with pharmacotherapy will help the children in the long run by preventing the recurrence of the allergic symptoms. For allergen avoidance, identification of the allergen profile responsible for the allergic symptoms is an important step and it will be done only by the gold standard test The allergy skin test. Allergen Immunotherapy or Desensitisation: The above 2 treatment options (pharmacotherapy & allergen avoidance) can only control the allergy symptoms, but the Allergy tendency of the child persists and may increase over time. The only way by which we can modify the allergic disease process is Immunotherapy where allergen shots are given either as tablets or injections for few years and making the individual's immune system understand and adapt in such a way that it will not react to the allergens when exposed from the environment in the long run.

Summary:

Allergic disease in children is on the rise.

Allergy skin testing should be done in all children suffering from allergies, and hence avoidance of the allergen is possible

The treatment of allergies involves a compressive approach of Allergen avoidance, Pharmacotherapy & Desensitisation (in selected children)

(The article is contributed by Dr Suresh Natarajan, Senior Consultant Pediatric Allergist & Pulmonologist, Rainbow Children's Hospital)

