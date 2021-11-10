Make Your Baby’s Weaning Journey Smooth And Enjoyable: A Few Tips To Make It Easy For You

To make the weaning journey smooth and enjoyable for the babies, parents must keep certain things in mind. Read on to know more.

Weaning is an important phase for all babies a vital change in baby's eating habits that stimulates the child's cognitive and emotional maturation. The term weaning means gradual introduction of foods other than mother's milk to the baby's diet. This is a journey unique to every child wherein their individual taste and preferences start to develop. Hence, it is necessary that, from the very start, your baby should acquire a positive and favorable attitude towards food, thus laying the foundations for healthy and correct eating habits.

There are no fixed "recipes" that establish how to wean a baby. In general, it is recommended to start with fruit, due to its sugary flavor, its rich content in vitamins and minerals and its semi-solid consistency. It then continues with vegetables, cereals and proteins. Therefore, parents are often advised to consult a healthcare professional when they are unsure about the right time or food to start the weaning journey for their baby.

Know when to start weaning

While there is no precise time to start weaning your baby, the WHO and numerous pediatric societies recommend starting it around 6 months. In any case, no earlier than the 17th week and no later than 26th week. This is because it is about 5 months that the infant has a more mature digestive system and neuromuscular abilities that allow him to swallow, grasp the spoon and assume the sitting position.

Choose the right cutlery for babies

To make the weaning journey smooth and enjoyable for the babies, parents must choose their baby's first spoons and cutlery very wisely. The cutlery you choose should be designed as per the needs of each age group i.e. beginners (6 months+) to big eaters (18 months+). While introducing a baby to new food and new textures, it is vital to keep them happily engaged in the whole process. A vibrant cutlery can be a great option for parents as babies tend to get attracted to bright colors, graphics and patterns. Parents should also give importance to their baby's health and safety while choosing the cutlery for their little one - soft silicone-based materials that are BPA free should be given preference over others as the silicone tips guarantee maximum gentleness on a baby's gums.

Use BPA Free Spill-proof cups

Learning to drink is a journey that begins during weaning; hence it is essential to select a cup of right shape and size. At the very onset, when you are transitioning the baby to his first cup, go for the cup that is spill-proof, has soft silicone spout that is delicate for baby's gums and with easy grip handles for baby's tiny hands to hold. Also, parents should be specific while choosing a product at different stages during a baby's weaning phase. For babies above 6 to 8 months of age, parents must look out for cups which are bite resistant. For older and active babies above 12 months, you must choose cups that are ideal for outside trips, comes with a straw, and has insulating capacity to hold the liquid temperature for longer.

Use Soft and Absorbent Bibs

At initial stages, parents can opt for soothing bibs which are soft and extra absorbent, to soak up dribble and leaks, considered to be ideal during feeding and teething to protect clothes from stains and odours. Now a days, there are weaning bibs available which are waterproof from one side that do not spoil baby's clothes and can be easily washed.

Focus on Sitting Postures

The weaning phase is also a time when a baby is developing physically as well; thus, parents should ensure that the babies' sitting postures are correct while having their food. The spinal cord and the neck are still delicate when a baby starts his/her weaning journey. To make a baby's first meal comfortable, the parent can choose from different varieties of highchairs available in the market. The soft and flexible highchairs curated for babies aging between 06 months 3 years are ideal to help them feel relaxed and cuddled up while having their meal.

For newborns, weaning is a delicate step not only from nutritional point of view, but it is a phase of acquiring new skills gradually and learning to do things independently. Hence, a lot of thought and care should be put into it to make the journey enjoyable and hassle-free.

(This article is authored by Mr Rajesh Vohra, CEO, Artsana India, in assistance with Chicco Research Centre)