The COVID-19 pandemic has been a life changing experience for everyone. This is not only because of the alarming pace at which it is spreading but also due the protective measure that it necessitates. In the absence of a vaccine or treatment, social distancing and complete lockdown seem to be the most essential protective measures against the novel coronavirus which has affected millions across the globe. The lockdown has changed the way we live, shutting down schools and offices, making us lonely, limiting the supply of our essentials, so on and so forth. This global crisis has hit kids very hard too, especially the ones living with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). This is primarily because children with this neurodevelopmental disorder find it tough to adapt to changes.

WHAT IS ASD ALL ABOUT?

Autism Spectrum Disorder is a neurodevelopmental disorder that comes with challenging manifestations. Children with autism, a condition included in ASD, is unable to comprehend others’ verbal and body language while finding it difficult to process their own emotions in socially acceptable ways. Speech, focus, attention span, social behaviour and eye-to-eye contact are other areas of challenge for autistic kids. Most of the times, they find it tough to accept changes in routine, circumstances and life situations. Symptom manifestation generally occurs within the first two years of life and last for a lifetime. However, it is possible to manage the condition well with proper medication and psychological therapies like cognitive behavioural therapy and others.

HERE’S HOW YOU CAN HELP YOUR CHILD COPE WITH LOCKDOWN

As already mentioned, children living with autism do not find it easy to accept changes. But the COVID-19 lockdown has altered their routine significantly. So, as a parent you need to be more sensitive to your child if he is autistic and help him sail through the trying times of this global pandemic.

Protect your child from the pandemic panic

An autistic child is generally hyper-sensitive. So, your stress or panic reaction can rub on to her very easily. Keep your home environment calm and stress-free. Yes, you need to explain the current situation to her. But do it in a way that doesn’t lead to fear. Keep it informative and simple, minus any emotional component. It will help if you can make break down the information in pointers. Also, decide how much she needs to know before you start the conversation. Creating a pictorial chart of the necessary health and hygiene practices to protect ourselves from the novel coronavirus will also help.

Plan a structured routine for your child

Add some sort of a structure to each day. Schedule everything from wake-up time and meal times to fun activities, studies and bed time. Generally, autistic kids function better when they know their daily routine slightly ahead of time. Simply putting down the schedule on a piece of paper and sticking it on the fridge or pinning it on the wall will help them a lot.

Make your child feel safe

You need to ensure that your child feels safe amidst these trying times of insecurity. Tell her that this is a phase which won’t last long. Also, do not try to teach her new things at the moment. She find it difficult to process new information while trying to adapt to a new situation. Try to create an atmosphere of familiarity by encouraging her to do things that she is habituated to.

Create a school-like atmosphere at home

Your child is used to spending time in school for quite a few hours every day. Make your home look like his school. Select a quiet corner of your living room, set up a desk there, hang posters, or use a white board. Using a bell to help your child move on from one task to another will also be a good idea.