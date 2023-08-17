Limiting Social Media Use For Children Can Be Beneficial; Know How

Research has found that most children use social media like YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Snap chat and Face book.

The prevailing dependence and liking for social media is a proof of how skillfully it has trapped people in its utopian fallacy. A place that is ideal for our imagination and especially for children's na ve mind which is incapable of understanding the reality.

But Do They Know What Harm Is It Going To Inflict On Them?

Indeed not! The availability and easy access of social media apps has made it possible for anyone to use it, hence controlling or limiting the use of social media is the biggest challenge these days.

But what if we arrive with an appropriate solution and minimize the use from 8 or 9 hours to just 30 minutes? Yes, it can be done. A research found that there are some visible changes in children whose social media usage was confined to just 30 minutes.

Benefits

These are some benefits of minimizing the use of social media usage for children:

-Many Psychological Changes Could Be Seen; From Improved Sleep Quality To The Increased Productivity!

This happens because the amount of time that is totally wasted in doing futile things on social media is saved and the mind is instead directed towards productive things. Also, the sleep cycle that if often disturbed because of the constant use of social media gets fixed.

-Lingering Dread Of FOMO Ends

FOMO is a very common term used among children that means Fear of Missing Out. Being surrounded by the untruthful world of social media, children are always trapped by thoughts that make them compare their life to others, hence making them scared of feeling lonely or missing out. But limiting use of social media can help children avoid these thoughts while making them feel positive about the less use of social media.

-They Become Physically Active

Spending more time on social media promotes laziness because most of the time is spent on screen that leads to decrease in physical activities. But limiting the use of social media can have some physiological benefits too which eventually impacts the internal health.

How Can The Use Be Minimized?

So there are many ways of doing it:

Set The 30 Min Target

Children can be taught to do it themselves but for the time being, start with setting a target, At first they might need guidance as less time frame will bother them but after sometime they can easily adjust with the time and feel happy about the result.

Make Them Aware Of The Benefits

Youth should be made aware of the benefits of spending less time on social media. This can be done in a more polite way so that they can understand how spending more time on social media will impact them entirely as a human being.

Plan Some Interesting Activities For Them

Planning some interesting activities for the entire day can make them feel indulged in something useful. Hence, giving them less time to use social media.

