Know Why Counselling With Exercising Is Important For Kids

Mental health is fundamental because it exerts a pervasive influence. It shapes our capacity to confront challenges, adjust to circumstances, and tackle dilemmas. It also shapes our ability to experience joy, remain effective, and integrate into society smoothly. Dr. Krishna Prasad, Consultant - Paediatrician, Motherhood Hospitals, Electronic City, Bangalore, shares that mental health encompasses our emotional, psychological, and social dimensions, governing our cognition, emotions, problem-solving skills, resilience in adversity, interpersonal relationships, and perception of the external world.
Exercising
Exercise is a fundamental component of a well-rounded lifestyle, especially for children, playing a vital role in their development and enhancing their overall health and well-being. Following the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, it is established that every child possesses the inherent right to engage in play.
Let's delve into why exercise holds such significance for the health and well-being of children.
Social Skills: Group activities and team sports encourage social interaction, cooperation, and teamwork, which are essential for a child's social development.
Mental Wellness
Emotional Regulation: Children must learn to identify and manage their emotions effectively. Mental wellness programs and counselling can help them develop healthy relationships and cope with life's challenges.
Resilience: Mental wellness practices teach children to bounce back from adversity and develop strength. This skill is vital for handling stress, setbacks, and disappointments healthily.
Support and Guidance: Counseling provides a safe space for children to express their thoughts and feelings. It allows them to receive guidance from trained professionals who can help them navigate various life challenges.
Conflict Resolution: Counseling can teach children effective communication and conflict resolution skills, which are valuable for their relationships with peers, family members, and teachers.
Mental wellness, counselling, and exercise are essential for children's holistic development. They promote emotional and mental well-being and contribute to physical health and overall life skills. Encouraging these practices from an early age sets a foundation for children's healthier and happier future. Parents, caregivers, and educators must prioritize these aspects of a child's life and provide appropriate support and resources.