Know The Importance Of Comprehensive Sex Education In Schools

OMG! Let's talk about SEX EDUCATION!

The recently released Akshay Kumar-Pankaj Tripathi movie OMG 2 brought about an exciting yet bold topic of discussion. Should masturbation be considered a taboo? When and how should kids be aware of good and bad touch? Lastly, the most widely discussed subject and often avoided - SEX EDUCATION! Being a girl, I understood pretty late in life about bad touch, but unfortunately, they did the damage.

DR. VAISHALI JOSHI comments on the importance of sex education, saying, "Formal introduction to sexual education has been introduced from age 9-11 years in most of the schools in India in the last few years. This age marks the onset of puberty in the kids. The changes in the physical appearances of males and females, onset of menstruation, growth spurts and hormonal changes occur during this transitory phase to adulthood. This can overwhelm adolescents, and formal guidance helps them understand the normality of these changes. These sessions are usually separate for boys or girls, and the discussions may not be interactive or open. But, these classes give them a platform with their peers and educators to speak about the topics of sex, genitals, safe sex, and sexually transmitted infections openly. This helps to demystify sex and cultivate a healthy attitude."

IS IT ONLY THE SCHOOL'S DUTY TO IMPART THIS VALUABLE INFORMATION TO THE CHILDREN, OR ARE WE AS PARENTS RESPONSIBLE TOO? The answer lies in the question.

SO, WHERE DO WE START FROM?

While Dr. Vaishali Joshi believes that one can introduce sex education to kids at any age, an early beginning is good. Dr Joshi further breaks down the discussions we need to have with our children depending on their age and understanding:

Preschoolers like 2 4-year-olds should be encouraged to know their body parts, understand privacy, and know the difference between welcome and unwelcome touch. They usually develop an understanding of relationships and sexuality in it. In the digitalization era and online education, kids are taught online safety using computers and mobile.

While 9-11-year-old kids should be counselled about pubertal changes, safe sex, sexually transmitted diseases, healthy relationships and sex under pressure, and the importance of consent.

MADE IN HEAVEN SEASON 2 highlights the abuse of smartphones, sex under pressure, and the importance of consent. Internet safety, including bullying and sexting, should be discussed. "Sex education needs to continue for adolescent kids where intentional or unintentional exposure to porn, cyberbullying, sexting, peer pressured sexual relationships is very common. Demystifying porn, projecting sexuality positively, building healthy relationships based on mutual respect, consent, physical and online safety are essential. It gives them real empowerment to become healthy adults." concludes Dr. Joshi.

