Summer is here and there is nothing more important than hydration especially for children as they often tend to reach out for sugary drinks to beat the summer heat. Packaged fruit drinks and other carbonated drinks might seem like a good idea to cool down. However artificial flavourings and other additives make it a fairly unhealthy option. Moreover they are also associated with enhanced risk of illness such as diabetes. Parents can instead opt for the following five healthy drinks for their children during summer that are packed with nutrients and help the body to cool down. Buttermilk Buttermilk acts