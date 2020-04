Many parents also focus on longer names. This may, at times, make situations difficult for children as they have to keep correcting people about spellings and pronunciations of their name.

After a baby’s birth, all parents go through a stressful time trying to find a suitable name for their little one. Everyone wishes for a perfect name, but you need to be a bit careful before zeroing it down to one as it is going to be your baby’s identity for the rest of his life. There are many couples who are quite clear with what they want and hardly get confused in such situations. But the same is not true for everyone. A little nervousness is fine since you need to keep a check on some unexpected difficulties which your baby may face. Take a look at some of the most common pitfalls of naming your little one.

Avoid weird initials

Usually, parents think of the best names for their babies but often fail to factor in the initials of the name and surname. That means, for instance, if your surname starts with C then try to avoid names with B or M for your baby. This is because, when you look at the initials, it may sound funny or abusive in some languages. If your child wants to cut short the name and just use the initials, then he shouldn’t be embarrassed.

Don’t go near difficult names

People love giving their kids unique and unheard-of names. This is fine.But what if anyone is hardly able to pronounce it? Many parents also focus on longer names. This may, at times, make situations difficult for children as they have to keep correcting people about spellings and pronunciations of their name. For example, if you have chosen a name like Shrutyka then try and keep its original spelling or easy spelling like Shrutika.

Cute name can make embarrassing e-mail IDs

Cute baby names sound adorable till you baby is little. Once they grow up and have to go to college or work, they may be embarrassed about having a name which makes their E-mail ID look funny. People create online accounts in their names only. Therefore, make sure that the name goes well with the surname.

Rhyming names may not always be cool

If your baby has an elder sibling, don’t decide on a matching name just because it rhymes. Sometimes the meaning of the names can be unsuitable. For example, if your elder one is named Dimple then don’t name your younger daughter Wrinkle just because it rhymes.

Avoid popular names

Names have an era of their own.Many names popular in one decade may sound old fashioned in the next 10 years. For example, Neha has been one overly popular girl name during the 90s in India. So, everyone started naming their daughters Neha. Avoid doing this. Try to strike off the top popular names of your baby’s generation.