Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Baby Update: Couple Shares First Photo And Announces Son ‘Vihaan’; Here’s What The Name Means

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Baby welcomed their first child together on November 7, 2025. The couple have recently revealed the name of the little boy in an Instagram post that was shared on January 7, 2026.

Vicky Kaushal Shares Rare Update About Katrina Kaif's Delivery ,Says'I Think I Will Not Leave The House'

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have a new something to love. The Bollywood golden couple, who welcomed their first child together on November 7 last year, have recently revealed the name of the little boy in an Instagram post that was shared on January 7, 2026.

Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Baby Name

The social media post, which instantly went viral on the internet, garnering over 1 million likes, revealed that the name of their son is 'Vihaan Kaushal', meaning 'Ray Of Light'. The newly parent shared a glimpse of their son, where little Kaushal's hand can be visible on top of Katrina and Vicky's palms. The Instagram caption read, "Our Ray of Light, Vihaan Kaushal, . Prayers are answered. Life is beautiful. Our world is changed in an instant. Gratitude beyond words."

Many celebrities from the film fraternity and across the entertainment industry pour in blessings for the little man. Hrithik Roshan wrote, "God bless !! Welcome Vihaan. Amazing news! Congratulations and love." Whereas Parineeti Chopra called Vihaan, "Little buddy." Additionally, the comment section is filled with red heart-shaped emojis, demonstrating adoration for Vihaan Kaushal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Meaning Behind Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Baby Name - 'Vihaan'

The name 'Vihaan' is of Sanskrit origin which means dawn, sunrise, ray of sun or morning light. As the first child of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, the name signifies a great meaning of Vihaan Kaushal, arriving with a positive and sunny personality.

Talking about fatherhood, the Chhaava star told a medaing media outlet, "It's too soon for me to analyse. Every day, a new emotion hits. You surrender to this in a way you've never surrendered to anything...It's a feeling I can't put into words, and wasn't prepared for."

Tracing back to the 2019 interview, Katrina Kaif once told the media, "Yeah. Not having a father figure does create a certain vacuum and makes any girl feel vulnerable. When I have kids, I want them to have the experience of being with both parents It must be nice for those who have strong fatherly support. A male figure who loves you unconditionally."

You may like to read

TRENDING NOW

Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest health news and developments from around the world.