Karwa Chauth fasting tips for breastfeeding mothers

Planning to fast while breastfeeding your child? Here are a few tips you need to keep in mind.

If you are a lactating mother, you will definitely have concerns about fasting for Karwa Chauth. Fasting for Karwa Chauth means going without food or water for over 12 hours. And when you have to breastfeed too, you will be concerned about your baby's and your health, more so if your baby is under 6 months and is solely breastfed. So what should you do? Should you not fast? Will fasting affect your milk supply? Will breastfeeding while fasting make your feel dizzy and weak? We got Dr Manu Sharma, dietician and obesity expert, to answer these questions.

"If you are a healthy individual who follows a good diet generally, there should be no problem with fasting and breastfeeding your child," Dr Manu says, "Many moms have concerns that fasting will change the composition of the milk, that it won't be as nutritious as it is generally, or that the supply will reduce if they fast. All these are baseless concerns. If you fast for over 6-8 hours, your body will use the fat from your body and your nutrition reserves to make breastmilk. Milk supply can reduce or even stop if you without food for over a day, and that too it reduces gradually. Another point is that a mother's milk changes only when it needs to meet the baby's changing needs, not because of what you eat or don't eat."

Fasting tips for breastfeeding moms

If you do plan to fast, Dr Manu suggests keeping a few things in mind:

Eating a good, healthy meal in the morning for your Sargi . You will eat something in the morning before starting the fast, so make sure to eat protein and fiber rich meal to stay full for longer. Also, drink a lot of water and unsweetened fruit juice to stay hydrated. Avoid eating too much sugar or ghee, oil rich food as it will make you thirsty later in the day. Fresh fruits is a good option.

Do not exert yourself. Preserve your energy by limiting the amount of work you do. Get help if you need to get chores done around the house. Do not take up any work that is taxing and will tire you out.

. Preserve your energy by limiting the amount of work you do. Get help if you need to get chores done around the house. Do not take up any work that is taxing and will tire you out. Take a nap. It is the best way to save your energy and pass time. Take a nap with your baby and you will wake up feeling refreshed.

Be aware of fasting side-effects

Depending on how long you fast and how healthy you are generally, you might feel a few symptoms like dizzines, weakness, nausea, headache or dry mouth. Do not ignore these symptoms and break your fast if the symptoms get severe. Also, make sure you eat a hearty, nutritious meal after ending your fast.

