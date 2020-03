Karisma Kapoor has been missing from the silver screen for quite a long time. But now the actress is making a comeback on the digital platform through her webseries on parenting named, Mentalhood. The show which will start streaming from March 11 also throws some light on the mental health of parents and how they deal with it. A few days ago, the actress took to her social media account to share the poster of Mentalhood and wrote, “Parenting jab bann jaayegi ek race, tab toh hoga hi #Mentalhood wala craze! Catch the journey of these mothers from motherhood to #Mentalhood. Streaming this March on @altbalaji & @zee5premium.”

We have enlisted some of Karisma Kapoor’s parenting tips, which prove that she is a supermom in reel life as well as real life.

It’s important to keep your kids grounded

She prefers to keep her children grounded and does not let her stardom affect them. In an interview she said, “It is very important to keep your children grounded.” However, whether you have a famous background or not, teach your kids the art of simple living and do not accept their unreasonable demands. This will make them realize the value of money.

Being a mom is a full-time job that you cannot clock out of

Once a mother, always a mother, even if your babies grow up to be adults. Being a mother is a full-time job and you just can’t quit it. So be mentally prepared before you step into parenthood.

Every day is a new lesson

Karisma talks about how parenting is a new challenge every day and as parents it is your role to be on your toes all the time. She shared an Instagram post saying, “Every day is a new lesson, a new challenge. And as parents you will always keep on learning and working at it.”

Parenting is about the right balance

Here the actress is talking about finding the right balance. Defining her character Meira in the show, Kapoor shared another post on her Insta saying, “She knows parenting is about the right balance…it’s the finding of that balance that’s the tricky part. Her muddled thoughts are put on a blog…where she reaches out to every mom. SHE IS YOU. SHE IS ME. SHE IS EVERY MOM. A tired, stressed out, worrying, caring….mental mom.”